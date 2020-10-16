UVa roundup: Cavaliers' men's cross country team closes out regular season with win at Panorama Farms

The Virginia men’s cross country team concluded the regular season with a victory in the Virginia/Panorama Farms Invitational on Friday in Earlysville.
UVa won its third consecutive men’s competition, scoring 26 points for first place. Duke finished second with 33 points, while Virginia Tech rounded out the meet in third with 72 points.
Senior Rohann Asfaw captured his third individual title of the season for Virginia, finishing in 23:52.5. Asfaw and Duke’s CJ Ambrosio separated from the pack late in the race, but a strong kick down the final stretch propelled the UVa senior to a four-second victory.
Wes Porter was the second UVa runner to cross the line, finishing in 24:10.2 for third place. Randy Neish finished fourth with a time of 24:11.6. Bryson Crites placed eighth with a time of 24:19.1, while Kellen Hasle was 10th with a time of 24:23.3.
Senior Hannah Moran led the UVa women’s team to a second-place finish after finishing fourth in a career-best time 17:07.1.
Duke won the women's team competition with 23 points, while Virginia finished second with 47 points. Virginia Tech placed third with 58 points.
Like Moran, UVa seniors Gabriella Karas and Kiera Bothwell also captured career-best runs as they finished sixth and ninth, respectively. Karas recorded a time of 17:12.7, while Bothwell ran a time of 17:26.4.
Graduate student Michaela Meyer finished 12th with a season-best time of 17:42.0, while redshirt senior Olivia Sargent rounded out UVa's top five with a 16th-place finish in 17:57.5.
“The meet was good,” Virginia director of track & field and cross country/associate athletics director of administration Vin Lananna said. “I think it was a good opportunity for us to tune-up for the ACC meet. On both sides, we saw some really good things and saw some things we need to work on for the next two weeks.”
Virginia will travel to Cary, N.C., on Oct. 30 to compete at the ACC Championships at the WakeMed Soccer Park.
VOLLEYBALL
UVa falls in four sets
The Virginia volleyball team dropped a tight 27-25, 29-31, 25-23, 26-24 match to rival Virginia Tech on Friday night at Cassell Coliseum. All four sets were decided by the minimum two points.
Grace Turner led Virginia (1-2, 0-2 ACC) with 14 kills, while Sarah Billiard added 10 terminations. Mattison Matthews added another nine kills while hitting .500 out of the middle.
Marisa Cerchio paced the Hokies (3-1, 2-1 ACC) with a match-high 17 kills while hitting .432. Kaity Smith added 14 kills and Ashley Homan 10 to give Virginia Tech three in double figures.
The teams meet again on Sunday evening in Blacksburg.
“I don’t think either team played their best volleyball,” Virginia coach Aaron Smith said. “I definitely think we could have been better — it was a very high-error match for us… We’re down some people, but we were ready to play tonight and didn’t show up in the moments we needed to. It was a tight, hard-fought match and we needed to be one or two points better each set. We’ll be ready to do that on Sunday.”
