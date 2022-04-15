UVa roundup: Cavaliers knock off No. 2 Hokies to even series

The Virginia softball team earned arguably its biggest win of the season to date on Friday when it knocked off No. 2 Virginia Tech, 5-3, in Blacksburg.

The Cavaliers (23-20, 9-8 ACC) broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth with Tori Gilbert's RBI single, then added two more runs in the sixth inning to take a 5-2 lead. The Hokies (31-6, 14-2 ACC) were able to get a run back in the seventh inning but Virginia ended the rally there.

Gabby Baylog and Katie Goldberg each hit a home run to lead the Cavaliers' offense.

Molly Grube picked up the win on the mound for Virginia after giving up eight hits and two runs while striking out five in 6.2 innings of work. Madison Harris came on to record the final out and earn the save for the Hoos.

UVa will go for the series win on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Blacksburg.

Wahoos drop series opener

The Virginia baseball team's recent struggles continued with a 9-4 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.

The Cavaliers (26-8, 9-7 ACC) have now lost five consecutive games.

With the game tied 2-2, Pittsburgh (20-12, 8-7 ACC) blew the game open with a six-run sixth inning, then added another run in the seventh to take a 9-2 lead. The Cavaliers were able to get two runs back in the eighth inning but could get no closer.

Jake Gelof with 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored to lead Virginia, which will try to get back on track on Saturday in Game 2 of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Hoos rally to reach ACC match play

For the second year in a row, Virginia used a third-round rally to rocket up the leaderboard and grab one of the four spots in the match play semifinals at the ACC women’s golf championships.

During Friday’s third round of play, UVa posted the day’s best score, shooting 2-over 290 to finish fourth after the 54-hole stroke play portion of the event. The Cavaliers started the day tied for seventh place and were five shots out of fourth place.

Combined with its opening day score, the Cavaliers finished stroke play at 16-over 880. UVa entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed. Fourth-ranked and top-seeded Wake Forest won stroke play at even par 864. Florida State, ranked No. 16, was second at 5-over 869 and No. 24 Duke also advanced to match play after finishing at 9-over 873.

The Cavaliers and Demon Deacons will face off in one of the match play semifinals starting at 9:50 a.m. Saturday. The winner will meet the victorious team from the other semifinal featuring Florida State and Duke in Sunday’s final.

UVa to host regional in 2025

Virginia has been selected as a host site for the 2025 Division I Women’s Golf Regional Championship, the NCAA announced Friday. The Cavaliers will be one of six regional sites in 2025 on May 5-7. The event will be held at Birdwood Golf Course, the home course for the Cavaliers.

The NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee recently approved two additional regional host sites for each of the 2023-2026 Division I Women’s Golf Championships years. Previously, four sites were set to host regional competitions in each of those seasons.

The Rawls Course in Lubbock Texas, hosted by Texas Tech, will be the other new regional site for the 2025 event.

No. 12 Cavaliers win six races

The No. 12 Virginia rowing team won six of 10 races at the Big Ten Invitational on Friday at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.

The Cavaliers won two of five races against No. 6 Michigan, No. 8 Ohio State (Third Varsity Eight), No. 17 Rutgers, No. 19 Washington State, Iowa (Third Varsity Eight) and Michigan State (Third Varsity Eight) in morning racing.

UVa then won four of five races against No. 18 Tennessee, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana (Third Varsity Eight) in Friday afternoon racing.

Virginia concludes action at the B1G Invite on Saturday against No. 2 Stanford No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Ohio State. First race for the Cavaliers at Nathan Benderson Park is at 8:30 a.m.

No. 8 UVa sweeps Clemson

The No. 8 Virginia women’s tennis team opened the weekend with a 7-0 victory over Clemson (10-12, 2-10 ACC) on Friday at the Duckworth Family Tennis Center in Clemson, S.C.

The Cavaliers (17-4, 9-3 ACC) won the doubles point and four of the six singles matches in straight sets.

After dropping No. 1 doubles 6-1, Virginia won 6-4 and 6-2 on courts two and three to take the point. In singles, Sara Ziodato won 7-5, 6-1 on court six, followed by a 6-0, 7-5 win by Emma Navarro on court one to put UVa ahead 3-0. Sofia Munera won the clincher on court three 7-5, 6-0.

Natasha Subhash followed with a 7-6 (0), 6-0 win on court two. Amber O’Dell had won her first set 7-5 against Samantha Buyckx on five before dropping her second 6-3. She won the third-set super tiebreaker 10-5 to put UVa ahead 6-0. Hibah Shaikh rebounded from dropping her first set 6-1 on court four to win the second 6-2. She and Ali Despain played a full third set, with the final frame going to a tiebreaker. Shaikh won it 7-2 to take the match and preserve the Cavalier sweep.