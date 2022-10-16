UVa roundup: Cavaliers knock off No. 18 Tigers on the the road

The Virginia men's soccer team is making a habit of beating ranked ACC teams on the road.

No. 18 Clemson, the reigning national champion, became the latest ranked squad to fall to Hoos, who used a late goal from Triton Beauvois to pick up a 2-1 win on Saturday night at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson, S.C.

Virginia (8-4-1, 4-1-1 ACC) improved to 3-0 in road games this season, with each victory coming against ranked opposition. The Cavaliers also have earned road wins over then-No. 3 Syracuse and then-No. 10 Syracuse.

Just before the 80-minute mark, Paul Wiese set up Beauvois' game-winner marker when he collected the ball in the midfield along the right touchline. After a quick cut inside, Wiese switched the field with a curling ball over the top to Beauvois, who calmly slotted the ball home to secure all three points for Virginia.

The Cavaliers spent the majority of the first half absorbing pressure from the Tigers, who took 10 shots compared to Virginia’s three in the first half an hour of play.

After handling the Tigers' early onslaught, the Hoos used their counter attack to get on the board in the 37th minute. Albin Gashi won a ball in the midfield with nothing but space in front of him. Carrying the ball high up the field, Gashi released Leo Afonso down the right wing. Afonso then rifled a shot on goal that was pushed aside by the Clemson goalkeeper, but a lurking Kome Ubogu tapped the rebound home for his team-leading sixth goal of the season.

Clemson leveled the match in the 68th minute off a free kick deep in Virginia’s defensive end. Clemson’s Mohamed Seye rose up to meet a high-arching ball and head it past Virginia goalkeeper Holden Brown to tie things up.

But the Cavaliers were not prepared to settle for a draw and responded with Beauvois' game-winner in the 78th minute.

"What stands out about this win is that this was not our sharpest performance of the season," Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said, "but even though it may not have been our best game, we still found a way to be dangerous on the attack and do enough to win the game.”

The Cavaliers return home on Tuesday to take on Hofstra at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

UVa drops weekend finale

After earning its first conference win of the season over Florida State on Friday night, the Virginia volleyball team came up short Sunday afternoon in a 25-22, 29-31, 12-25, 7-25 to Miami at Memorial Gymnasium.

Virginia (9-10, 1-7 ACC) was led by outside hitter Grace Turner, who finished Sunday’s contest with 16 kills on 38 swings. Setter Gabby Easton dished out a season-high 36 assists and libero Heyli Velasquez tallied a career-best 15 digs.

Miami (11-8, 4-4 ACC) was led by Angela Grieve (20 kills) and Nyah Anderson (14 kills).

Virginia continues its four-match homestand in Mem Gym next weekend when it hosts No. 2 Louisville (17-2, 8-0 ACC) on Friday at 7 p.m. and Notre Dame (9-9, 4-4 ACC) on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Both matches are set to stream on ACC Network Extra.