UVa roundup: Cavaliers knock off Hokies in five sets

Grace Turner finished with 23 kills, including one on match point in the fifth set to lift the Virginia volleyball team to a thrilling 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 29-27, 16-14 victory over Virginia Tech on Friday night in Blacksburg.

Turner also tallied 14 digs and two blocks for the Cavaliers (11-11, 3-8 ACC), who won their second straight match and ended the Hokies' three-match winning streak in the rivalry.

She was one of five Virginia players to finish with more than 10 kills in Friday's match. The others were Simone Dominique, who finished with a career-high 13 kills, Abby Tadder (11), Mary Shaffer (11) and Veresia Yon (11).

Gabby Easton finished with 49 assists for the Wahoos and assisted on the final two points of the night. Ashley Le chipped in 12 assists and 15 digs for Virginia.

The Cavaliers will look to make it three wins in a row on Sunday when they travel to Wake Forest for a 1 p.m. matchup. The match is slated to stream on ACC Network Extra.

UVa women finish third in ACC meet

Margot Appleton's ninth-place individual finish helped the Virginia women's cross country team earn a third-place team finish, while the UVa men placed sixth at the ACC Cross Country Championships on Friday morning on the Cavaliers’ home course at Panorama Farms.

The UVa women lined up against four squads ranked in the nation’s top-15 at the starting line for their six-kilometer championship race. N.C. State’s Katelyn Tuhoy put distance between herself and the rest of the pack along with a pair of runners from Notre Dame, but Virginia’s pack of runners kept themselves well positioned at the front to remain within the top three and kept that pace throughout the race.

Appleton earned a top-10 finish for the Wahoos after running a time of 19:57.9. Following closely behind was Camryn Menninger, who took 12th place with a time of 19:59.7. Rounding out Virginia’s top three finishers in the All-ACC places, Mia Barnett placed 17th, clocking 20:13.0. The Cavaliers earned a top-3 finish for the 21st time in program history and the first time since Virginia won the team title in 2015.

“Our women were spectacular today in every way shape and form," Virginia Director of Track and Cross Country Vin Lananna said. "We saw dramatic improvement from the squad overall and their performance was outstanding today."

N.C. State edged Notre Dame for the women’s team title by just four points.

In the men's race, Virginia started with a blistering pace from the gun. At the two-kilometer split, it was all Cavaliers at the front of the pack, with UVa leading the team score with 53 points. But a deep field soon caught up with the Cavaliers. Wake Forest overtook first place after three kilometers. At the finish line, Virginia placed sixth overall.

"I think the men might have gotten a bit out ahead of themselves today," Lananna said, "but we will adjust and be ready to go in a few weeks.”

Justin Wachtel led the Cavaliers to the finish line in 13th place with a time of 23:19.9. Following Wachtel was Yasin Sado in 17th at 23:22.3 and Wes Porter in 20th place with his time of 23:24.6. All three of Virginia’s top finishers earned All-ACC honors.