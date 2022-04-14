UVa roundup: Cavaliers in seventh after opening day of ACC Championships

The No. 8 Virginia women’s golf team posted rounds of 5-over 293 and 9-over 297 for a 36-hole total of 14-over 590 during the first day of play at the ACC Championships at The Reserve Golf Course in Pawleys Island, S.C.

The Cavaliers finished the round tied for seventh place with Louisville. Florida State and Wake Forest lead the field at 8-under 568.

Following Friday’s third round, the individual champion will be crowned and the top four teams will advance to stroke play on Saturday and Sunday for the team title.

The Cavaliers were led by freshman Amanda Sambach, who had rounds of 70 and 72 to finish the day in sixth place at 2-under 142. Junior Celeste Valinho was in 20th place at 147 after posting scores of 74 and 73.

Virginia has a trio of players tied for 38th place at 8-over 152. Sophomore Jennifer Cleary shot rounds of 75 and 77, graduate student Beth Lillie carded scores of 74 and 78 and senior Riley Smyth posted rounds of 77 and 75.

Duke’s Phoebe Brinker leads the field in stroke play at 7-under 135.

Virginia, Louisville and North Carolina will be paired together during the third round and start play at 9:50 a.m. Friday from the 10th tee. Live scoring is online at Golfstat.com.

Pauley signs with Virginia

Cady Pauley has signed to play for the Virginia women’s basketball team, the school announced Thursday. She will be a freshman on the 2022-23 team.

A 5-11 guard from Milan High School in Milan, Mo., Pauley ranked in the top-10 nationally last season in scoring. She averaged 33 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game her senior season, and her 3,074 career points rank eighth all-time in Missouri girl’s basketball history.

Pauley was a four-time All-Conference unanimous selection, four-time All-District honoree and was twice named All-State. She was a two-time Kirksville Daily Express Girls Basketball Player of the Year, earning the same accolade from KMZU. In addition to playing basketball, she was also a state champion in the shot put and two-time state runner-up in discus. She also played softball, twice earning All-State honors while being named All-Conference, All-District and All-Region four times.

“I am so excited about Cady,” Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said in a statement. “She can shoot it from the parking lot! Her ability to score in a variety of ways, especially shooting is elite. She is a high-character hard-working kid who will enhance our Wahoo family on and off the court. We are blessed to be welcoming such a great player and person.”

Pauley initially committed to Missouri State but re-opened her recruitment after Agugua-Hamilton’s departure.