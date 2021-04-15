UVa roundup: Cavaliers in fifth at ACC women's golf championships

The No. 12 Virginia women’s golf team is in fifth place following the first 36 holes of play at the ACC Championships at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
The Cavaliers posted scores of 297 and 293 on Thursday for a two-round total of 14-over 590. Third-ranked Wake Forest leads the 12-team field at 11-under 565.
Celeste Valinho led Virginia with rounds of 76 and 69 to finish the day in 16th place at 1-over 145. Her second-round score matched her low single round as a college golfer.
Jennifer Cleary is in 23rd place at 4-over 148 after bookending rounds of 2-over 74. Riley Smyth is in 30th place at 150 after shooting 71 and 79. Beth Lillie and Virginia Bossi are tied for 33rd at 151.
The field will play a final round of stroke play Friday and then the top four teams will advance to the match play portion of the tournament on Saturday and Sunday.
Madden named ACC Women’s Scholar-Athlete
Senior Paige Madden was named the ACC Women’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams had 21 student-athletes named to the All-ACC academic teams.
Madden earned her second consecutive ACC Women’s Scholar-Athlete Award. An ACC Postgraduate Scholarship Award winner, Madden was recently named a Honda Sports Award Finalist for swimming & diving. Madden is a two-time ACC Swimmer of the Year and of the Meet. She led Virginia to its first-ever NCAA Championship title in 2021 after capturing three individual races and one relay title, the most of any swimmer at the meet.
Madden was one of 12 Cavaliers to be named to the women’s 2021 All-ACC academic team. She joins Lexi Cuomo, Maddie Donohoe, Kate Douglass, Caroline Gmelich, Abby Harter, Anna Keating, Julia Menkhaus, Jessica Nava, Ella Nelson, Kyla Valls and Alex Walsh.
The men’s team had nine student-athletes named to the 2021 All-ACC academic team: Keefer Barnum, Matt Brownstead, Will Cole, Sean Conway, Max Edwards, Justin Grender, August Lamb, Matt Otto and Jack Wright.
Halsey, Ueland earn All-ACC honors
Former Virginia and current Real Salt Lake defender Bret Halsey along with second-year Andreas Ueland were honored as All-Atlantic Coast Conference selections this week. The Cavaliers have placed multiple student-athletes on the All-ACC team every year since 1983.
Halsey landed on the All-ACC second team after playing every game in the fall. He went on to sign a Generation Adidas contract and became the seventh overall pick of Real Salt Lake in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft in January. The midfielder started all 31 matches that he appeared over the course of three seasons on Grounds including his final 27 matches.
Ueland collected his second-straight third team All-ACC honor after appearing in 13 of the 16 Virginia matches of 2020. Ueland played every minute of the first eight matches this season after not coming off the field in all 24 matches of his freshman season. The Cavalier center back was a part of four of Virginia’s six clean sheets in 2020.