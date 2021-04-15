UVa roundup: Cavaliers in fifth at ACC women's golf championships

The No. 12 Virginia women’s golf team is in fifth place following the first 36 holes of play at the ACC Championships at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

The Cavaliers posted scores of 297 and 293 on Thursday for a two-round total of 14-over 590. Third-ranked Wake Forest leads the 12-team field at 11-under 565.

Celeste Valinho led Virginia with rounds of 76 and 69 to finish the day in 16th place at 1-over 145. Her second-round score matched her low single round as a college golfer.

Jennifer Cleary is in 23rd place at 4-over 148 after bookending rounds of 2-over 74. Riley Smyth is in 30th place at 150 after shooting 71 and 79. Beth Lillie and Virginia Bossi are tied for 33rd at 151.

The field will play a final round of stroke play Friday and then the top four teams will advance to the match play portion of the tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

Madden named ACC Women’s Scholar-Athlete

Senior Paige Madden was named the ACC Women’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams had 21 student-athletes named to the All-ACC academic teams.