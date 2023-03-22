The Virginia baseball team improved to 13-0 in home games this season with a 6-4 win over Georgetown on Wednesday at Disharoon Park.

The Cavaliers (19-2) held a 6-1 lead after six innings, then withstood a late rally from the Hoyas. Georgetown (11-9) scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to trim the UVa lead to three, the added another run in the ninth before reliever Jay Woolfolk ended the threat to earn his second save of the season.

Griff O’Ferrall went 3-for-5 with three RBI to lead the Cavaliers, who finished with eight hits. Kyle Teel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, while Jake Gelof hit a solo home run in the win.

Reliever Kevin Jaxel picked up the win on the mound after retiring all eight batters he faced, including six via strikeout, in 2.2 innings of work.

The Cavaliers return to action this weekend when they host Florida State for a three-game ACC series. The opening game is slated for 6 p.m. Friday at Disharoon Park.

Men’s tennis sweeps Hokies

The No. 8 Virginia men’s tennis team picked up a 7-0 victory over Virginia Tech on Wednesday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. The Cavaliers (15-4, 7-0 ACC) won the doubles point and took five of six singles matches in straight sets.

Chris Rodesch and William Woodall set the tone early with a 6-1 victory at No. 2 doubles. Iñaki Montes and Ryan Goetz clinched the doubles point with a 6-3 win on the top court.

In singles, Rodesch downed Alvaro Ariza 6-1, 6-2 on court two. Måns Dahlberg made it 3-0 UVa with a 6-4, 6-2 win on court five. Jeffrey von der Schulenburg clinched the victory with a 7-6 (4), 6-1 victory on three.

The final three courts all finished within a minute of one another. Goetz closed out a 7-6 (1), 6-4 win on court four before Alex Kiefer collected his seventh-straight win with a 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 win on five. Montes topped the Hokies’ lone ranked player, Ryan Fishback, 6-4, 6-2, to complete the sweep of the Hokies (7-10, 1-6 ACC).

Women’s lacrosse falls to JMU

The No. 12 Virginia women’s lacrosse team saw a two-goal fourth quarter lead slip away in a 10-8 loss to No. 5 James Madison on Wednesday at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg. The Cavaliers (7-3) held a 7-5 lead early the fourth period, but were outscored 5-1 by the Dukes (9-1) the rest of the way.

Graduate student Ashlyn McGovern led Virginia with four goals, while junior Mackenzie Hoeg added two. Sophomore Kate Miller had a game-high three assists for the Cavaliers. Savannah Derey led JMU with three goals.

Virginia junior goalkeeper Ashley Vernon had seven saves in the first half and finished with 11 for the game. The Cavaliers trailed in shots (28-25) and draw controls (15-7) but had the edge in ground balls (11-8).

UVa returns to action on Saturday when it hosts No. 11 Notre Dame at noon at Klöckner Stadium.

Hoos set relay record

The Virginia men’s swimming and diving team set a school record and finished eighth in the 200-yard medley relay on Wednesday night at the NCAA Championships at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

Matt Brownstead, Noah Nichols, Max Edwards and August Lamb finished eighth with a time of 1:22.51 to set the school record and match UVa’s best finish in the event at the NCAA Championships. The Cavaliers also competed in the 800-yard freestyle relay. Tim Connery, Jack Aikins, Jack Wright and Sebastien Sergile finished 18th with a time of 6:16.91.

Virginia has 22 points and is in 12th in the standings after the first night. Arizona State (68), N.C. State (66) and California (62) make up the top three spots.