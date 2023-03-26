The Virginia softball team hit five home runs, including going back-to-back twice, in an 8-5 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The Hoos (23-10, 4-5 ACC) swept the weekend series with the Panthers (14-14, 0-6 ACC) with the victory.

Katie Goldberg delivered a two-run shot to left center in the first to get the scoring started for the Cavaliers. Jade Hylton scored on the play after opening the game with a single and stealing second.

Pitt answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring on a wild pitch with runners at the corners before a double to right brought the second run home to tie the game at two.

Virginia jumped back in front in the second with a two-run home run to left center from Gabby Baylog followed in the next at bat by a solo shot to right center from Hylton to give the Cavaliers a 5-2 lead.

“Putting up those five runs early really allowed us some comfortability going into the second half of the game," Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said.

UVa hit back-to-back homers again in the fifth inning with a two-run shot from Tori Gilbert followed by a solo home run from Abby Weaver to extend the lead to 8-2.

Pitt cut into the lead in the seventh with a three-run home run from Yvonne Whaley before the Hoos would get out of the frame and lock up the victory.

Courtney Layne (2-0) picked up the win in 6.0 innings of work, allowing three runs — two earned — on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

“Courtney Layne did a good job coming out and shutting things down, mixing speeds well and keeping the hitters off balance," Hardin said.

Virginia returns home for a three-game series against North Carolina that begins on Friday with a 6 p.m. first pitch at Palmer Park.

“It will be great to get home to get some rest and then go back to work for a tough North Carolina team next weekend,” Hardin said.

Men's tennis wins at Harvard

The No. 8 Virginia men’s tennis team closed out a three-match week with a 5-2 victory at No. 13 Harvard on Sunday at the Beren Tennis Center in Cambridge, Mass.

The Cavaliers (17-4) trailed the Crimson (12-4, 0-0 Ivy) 2-0 before winning five straight singles matches. Iñaki Montes won the clincher for the Cavaliers as UVa extended its winning streak to nine matches.

Virginia returns to ACC action next weekend with trips to No. 14 Wake Forest (Friday) and No. 25 N.C. State (Sunday).

Women's tennis tops Florida State

The No. 9 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up a 4-3 victory at Florida State (10-7, 3-4 ACC) on Sunday at the Speicher Tennis Center in Tallahassee, Fla.

Elaine Chervinsky broke a 3-3 tie for the Wahoos (13-4, 6-2 ACC) by winning her third set on court four to secure the win.

The Cavaliers return home to host Georgia Tech on Friday at 4 p.m.

Weather cancels final round

Due to thunderstorms in the area, Sunday’s final round of the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic at the University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Ga. was canceled. No. 19 Virginia finished tied for sixth based on its standing after two rounds of competition with a score of 10-over 586. Auburn won the event at 13-under 563.

Amanda Sambach was UVa’s top finisher in fifth place at 2-under 142. It was the eighth top-10 finish of her career. Virginia will wrap up the regular season April 3-4 at the Wolfpack Match Play event in Raleigh, N.C.