The No. 8 Virginia baseball team kicked off its six-game homestand with an 8-3 win over High Point on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.

The Cavaliers (18-2) improved to 12-0 at home this season and have won 13 straight home games dating back to last season.

UVa starting pitcher Connelly Early pitched into the seventh inning and recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched. The left-hander was credited with his fifth win, tying him for the most in the ACC. Early struck out the final two batters he faced in the seventh inning and exited the mound to a standing ovation from the Disharoon Park faithful.

Freshman Harrison Didawick hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the second inning, his third of the season. He went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a triple, a home run and three RBI.

Catcher Kyle Teel, who came into the contest with the league’s highest batting average, went 3-for-5 with an RBI and upped his average to .455. Ethan Anderson went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Wednesday afternoon when they host Georgetown at Disharoon Park. Freshman lefty Bradley Hodges is scheduled to make his first collegiate start on the mound for Virginia. He will be opposed by Hoyas right-hander Kai Leckszas.

First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Softball sweeps doubleheader

The Virginia softball team continued to get solid production in the circle as it swept a doubleheader with Hofstra at Palmer Park on Tuesday afternoon. The Cavaliers (20-10) downed the Pride (8-15) 2-0 in game one and 4-1 in game two.

Eden Bigham (6-3) picked up the victory for the Hoos in the first game after striking out nine while allowing just one walk and one hit in a complete-game effort.

Jenny Bressler (6-1) earned the win in the second game for UVa after she allowed one run on five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work. Savanah Henley picked up her first save of the season after working the final 1.1 innings.

Virginia goes back on the road in ACC play this weekend with a three-game series at Pittsburgh. The series opener is set for 6 p.m. on Friday.

Men's golf ties for eighth

The No. 16 Virginia men’s golf team tied for eighth place at the Linger Longer Invitational in Greensboro, Ga. on Tuesday. The Cavaliers shot 7-over 295 during the final round of play for a three-day total of 29-over 893. Alabama won the 16-team event at 14-under 850.

Chris Fosdick led UVa with a score of 2-over 218 that included a final-round score of 1-over 73. He was 18th overall. Ben James was 40th at 223. He also shot 73 during Tuesday’s round.

Deven Patel was 49th at 226, George Duangmanee was 68th at 231 and Bryan Lee was 79th at 235. Patel shot 75 during the final round while Duangmanee finished with a score of 74 and Lee shot 80.

Virginia returns to action April 1 when the Cavaliers travel to the Augusta-Haskins Invitational in Augusta, Ga.