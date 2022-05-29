UVa roundup: Cavaliers finish ninth in NCAA regatta

The Virginia rowing team finished ninth at the NCAA Rowing Championships on Sunday at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.

The ninth-place effort secured the Cavaliers' fourth consecutive top-10 finish at the NCAA Championships.

Virginia’s Second Varsity Eight rowed to a sixth-place finish, while the Varsity Four and Varsity Eight finished eighth and 12th, respectively.

“Our goal was to improve on the seeding for all boats and to finish in the top 10 and we were able to accomplish both,” Virginia head coach Kevin Sauer said. “To finish ninth after the year we had through the end of April is really a testimony to the grit and resilience of this team. But, we want a lot more and with those returning and the infusion of our incoming class, we will work hard, striving to improve on this finish.”

Texas’ win in the Varsity Eight grand final earned the Longhorns the NCAA team title, breaking a tie in total points (124) with Stanford. The Cardinal placed second, while Princeton (118) finished third. Washington (112), Yale (102), California (101), Brown (100), Ohio State (99), Virginia (82) and Michigan (73) completed the top 10.

The Cavaliers’ Second Varsity Eight finished sixth behind Yale (6:21.169), Stanford, Washington, Texas and Princeton with a time of 6:35.795 in the grand final.

UVa’s Varsity Four placed second behind California (7:16.233-7:16.522) in an exciting petite final. Rutgers, Yale, Michigan and USC completed the top six. The Cavaliers' Varsity Eight finished sixth in the petite final with a time of 6:34.754. Ohio State won the race at 6:19.654 followed by Yale, Pennsylvania, Michigan, SMU and Virginia.

Three Cavaliers qualify for NCAA meet

The Virginia women’s track and field team finished the final day at the NCAA East Preliminaries on a high note as Ashley Anumba, Helena Lindsay and Jada Seaman all secured qualification to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore.

After her first two throws in the discus, Anumba sat on the wrong side of the cutoff line to qualify for the national championships. But on her third and final attempt, the third-seeded graduate transfer let go of a throw that sailed to a mark of 54.45 meters (178’7”) to secure her opportunity to compete for an NCAA Championship for the third time in her career.

Lindsay put down an impressive performance in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. After crossing the finish line fifth in her heat, Lindsay looked up at the electronic board in hopes that her personal-best time of 10:02.27 would be enough to send her to Eugene.

It was.

The time earned Lindsay the 11th qualifying spot out of 12 and secured her first-ever trip to the NCAA Championships.

After missing qualification in the 100 meters, Seaman was on a mission in the 200-meter dash. The Maryland native crossed the line at 23.00 and secured her second-consecutive trip to the NCAA Championships. With the exception of the cancelled 2020 outdoor season, Seaman has advanced to an NCAA Championship in each indoor and outdoor season she has competed in.

Virginia will send a total of nine athletes on the men’s and women’s teams to Oregon to compete for national titles: Ethan Dabbs (javelin), Claudio Romero (discus), Jacob Lemmon (discus), Owayne Owens (triple jump), Yasin Sado (3,000 meter steeplechase), Maria Deaviz (shot put), Anumba (discus), Lindsay (3,000-meter steeplechase) and Seaman (200 meters).

“I am very pleased with the way our team has competed all season," Virginia Director of Track & Field Vin Lananna said. "Our performances this week are an indicator of how well-rounded a team we have. This week we earned qualifications in a wide variety of events including throwers, sprinters, distance runners and jumpers. We are looking forward to the opportunity to compete in Eugene at the national championships.”