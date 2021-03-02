UVa roundup: Cavaliers finish fifth at WFU Invitational

For the second consecutive tournament, freshman George Duangmanee led the Virginia men's golf team in scoring. On Tuesday, he finished the two-day Wake Forest Invitational at Pinehurst No. 2 in 14th place as the Cavaliers placed fifth in the 12-team field.
Virginia shot 16-over 296 during the final round for a 54-hole total of 37-over 877. Second-ranked Wake Forest took home the team title at 6-under 834.
Duangmanee posted a final-round score of 4-over 74 and finished 14th at 6-over 216. Senior Jimmie Massie had the team’s best final-round score, shooting 1-over 71 to move up to a 22nd-place finish at 220. Senior WeiWei Gao finished 32nd at 222 including a 73 on Tuesday.
Pietro Bovari was 41st at 226 and Andrew Orischak was 44th at 228. UVa freshman Grayson Wotnosky, competing as an individual, was 53rd at 230.
Virginia returns to action March 12 when the Cavaliers play at the Linger Longer Invitational in Greensboro, Ga.
UVa freshmen earn ACC honors
Virginia freshmen Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Iñaki Montes were named the ACC men’s tennis doubles team of the week on Tuesday.
Montes and von der Schulenburg won a pair of matches at the No. 3 court in a pair of 5-2 road wins over No. 13 Wake Forest and No. 16 N.C. State. The Cavalier duo defeated N.C. State’s pair of Yannai Barkai and Collin Shick, 6-3, and clinched the doubles point against Wake Forest’s tandem of Taha Baadi and Melios Efstathiou, 6-3.
Montes and von der Schulenburg are 8-2 in doubles this season and have won their last five matches.
Rowing announces 2021 schedule
The Virginia rowing team will compete in eight regattas during the 2021 season as it returns to racing after last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school announced this week.
“For a year, everyone has been training and waiting, and UVa is no exception.” head coach Kevin Sauer said. “We are very grateful for the opportunity to race and compete against some of the fastest teams in the country.”
Virginia will open its season at the Oak Ridge Cardinal Invitational in Tennessee on March 13-14. The ACC Rowing Championships will be held May 14-15 in Clemson, S.C.
UVa unveils track schedule
The Virginia track and field team will compete in six events during the 2021 outdoor season, including four home meets at Lannigan Field.
The Cavaliers open the season at home on March 20 by hosting the UVa Tri-Meet with Bucknell and Navy. Virginia will hold additional home meets on April 2-3 (Virginia Invitational), April 16-17 (Virginia Challenge) and wrap up the regular season with the Virginia Grand Prix on April 30-May 1.
Virginia’s road meets include the Raleigh Relays at NC State on March 26-27 and a trip to the 126th running of the Penn Relays at historic Franklin Field.