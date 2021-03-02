UVa roundup: Cavaliers finish fifth at WFU Invitational

Montes and von der Schulenburg are 8-2 in doubles this season and have won their last five matches.

Rowing announces 2021 schedule

The Virginia rowing team will compete in eight regattas during the 2021 season as it returns to racing after last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school announced this week.

“For a year, everyone has been training and waiting, and UVa is no exception.” head coach Kevin Sauer said. “We are very grateful for the opportunity to race and compete against some of the fastest teams in the country.”

Virginia will open its season at the Oak Ridge Cardinal Invitational in Tennessee on March 13-14. The ACC Rowing Championships will be held May 14-15 in Clemson, S.C.

UVa unveils track schedule

The Virginia track and field team will compete in six events during the 2021 outdoor season, including four home meets at Lannigan Field.

The Cavaliers open the season at home on March 20 by hosting the UVa Tri-Meet with Bucknell and Navy. Virginia will hold additional home meets on April 2-3 (Virginia Invitational), April 16-17 (Virginia Challenge) and wrap up the regular season with the Virginia Grand Prix on April 30-May 1.

Virginia’s road meets include the Raleigh Relays at NC State on March 26-27 and a trip to the 126th running of the Penn Relays at historic Franklin Field.