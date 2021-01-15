UVa roundup: Cavaliers fall to Wolfpack in ACC wrestling opener

The Virginia wrestling team suffered a 23-9 loss to No. 4 N.C. State on Friday night at Memorial Gym in the ACC opener for both teams.
The Cavaliers (1-1, 0-1 ACC) got wins from Louie Hayes, Jake Keating and Jay Aiello.
Hayes, the No. 12-ranked wrestler nationally at 133 pounds, earned a 16-11 decision to get Virginia on the scoreboard. With the win, Hayes remained undefeated this season, improving to 6-0.
Keating, who is ranked No. 19 at 165 pounds, fought his way to a 4-3 decision over No. 10 Thomas Bullard at 165 pounds to improve to 6-0 on the season.
Aiello, the third-ranked wrestler at 197 pounds, ground out a 2-0 decision over Nick Reenan. Aiello (5-0) has now won 23 consecutive dual matches dating back to the 2019 season. His last loss in a dual came on January 12, 2019 to then No. 9 Tom Sleigh (Virginia Tech).
N.C. State (3-0, 1-0 ACC) got victories from Jakob Camacho (125 pounds), Tariq Wilson, Ed Scott (141), Hayden Hidlay (157), Daniel Bullard (174), Trent Hidlay (184) and Deonte Wilson (heavyweight). The Wolfpack extended their nation-leading win streak in dual matches to 20.
“Obviously, give credit to N.C. State. They are a really tough team and ranked really highly for a reason," Virginia coach Steve Garland said. "That dual meet was a lot more competitive than the final score indicated. Most of the bouts were straight up dog fights — even the ones we lost. Our guys fought. Our guys competed. We’re proud of our team, but the difference is N.C. State was finding a way to bite down and get those wins and that’s what we’ve got to do to take that next step so that we’re getting in there and fighting for those NCAA trophies.”
Virginia will return to action on Jan. 22, when the Cavaliers travel to Blacksburg to face No. 8 Virginia Tech.
Bowen leads UVa divers
The Virginia men’s and women’s diving teams opened the Cavaliers’ dual meet against Virginia Tech on Friday at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.
Sophomore Charlotte Bowen led the Cavaliers with a second-place finish on both springboards. Bowen opened the meet with a career-best 3m score of 306.90. She followed with a career-best score of 281.02 on the 1m board.
The women’s team added third-place finishes from Jennifer Bell and Jocelyn Porter.
On the men's side, Tristan Gess scored 289.50 on the 1m board for a career-best performance. In addition to finishing third in the event, his score ranks ninth all-time in UVa history.