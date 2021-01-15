UVa roundup: Cavaliers fall to Wolfpack in ACC wrestling opener

The Virginia wrestling team suffered a 23-9 loss to No. 4 N.C. State on Friday night at Memorial Gym in the ACC opener for both teams.

The Cavaliers (1-1, 0-1 ACC) got wins from Louie Hayes, Jake Keating and Jay Aiello.

Hayes, the No. 12-ranked wrestler nationally at 133 pounds, earned a 16-11 decision to get Virginia on the scoreboard. With the win, Hayes remained undefeated this season, improving to 6-0.

Keating, who is ranked No. 19 at 165 pounds, fought his way to a 4-3 decision over No. 10 Thomas Bullard at 165 pounds to improve to 6-0 on the season.

Aiello, the third-ranked wrestler at 197 pounds, ground out a 2-0 decision over Nick Reenan. Aiello (5-0) has now won 23 consecutive dual matches dating back to the 2019 season. His last loss in a dual came on January 12, 2019 to then No. 9 Tom Sleigh (Virginia Tech).

N.C. State (3-0, 1-0 ACC) got victories from Jakob Camacho (125 pounds), Tariq Wilson, Ed Scott (141), Hayden Hidlay (157), Daniel Bullard (174), Trent Hidlay (184) and Deonte Wilson (heavyweight). The Wolfpack extended their nation-leading win streak in dual matches to 20.