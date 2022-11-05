UVa roundup: Cavaliers fall to Texas in dual meet

The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams both fell to Texas in their respective dual meets on Saturday at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas.

The teams competed in a combined exhibition meet on Friday before swimming a regularly scored dual meet on Saturday.

Sophomore Gretchen Walsh highlighted the weekend for the Cavaliers, winning three individual events with three of the fastest times in the country over the two days.

Walsh swam the fastest time ever recorded in the 100-yard IM (not an NCAA event) and followed that with top times on the season in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.

The teams added some fun swims on Friday night, including the mixed 400-yard freestyle relay, which featured junior Matt Brownstead, junior Matt King, senior Kate Douglass and Gretchen Walsh finishing in 2:58.50, three full seconds ahead of the field.

The No. 1 Virginia women won six events on Friday night and took the top two finishes in three of those events. The Cavaliers won four events on Saturday and took the top two spots in two of those.

Junior Alex Walsh won the 100-yard backstroke (52.10) and picked up UVa’s first event win on Saturday with a 1:56.59 in the 200-yard IM. The Cavaliers took four of the top five spots in the 200 IM.

Gretchen Walsh led a trio of Cavaliers at the top of the 100 free, with junior Maxine Parker and Douglass finishing second and third, respectively. Sophomore Reilly Tiltmann won the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:55.16, topping her previous season-high against Florida by over a second.

The Cavaliers finished the dual with a tie in the 200-yard freestyle relay in a time of 1:28.34. Gretchen Walsh, freshman Carly Novelline, senior Lexi Cuomo and sophomore Reilly Tiltmann tied with Parker, Alex Walsh, freshman Zoe Skirboll and Douglass. Freshman Claire Tuggle picked up her second dual meet win, finishing first in the 500-yard freestyle (4:46.27) on Friday.

In the men's meet, King matched his season-best time with a 42.46 to win the 100-yard freestyle on Saturday. UVa’s relay of Brownstead, King, sophomore Jack Aikins and senior August Lamb combined for the fastest time on the season to win the 200-yard freestyle relay to close out the weekend.

Virginia swept the top three finishes in the men’s 200-yard breaststroke. Junior Noah Nichols won with a 1:53.74, the second fastest time in the NCAA so far this season. Sophomores Max Iida and Matt Styczen were second and third, respectively. Brownstead tied for the second-fastest time in the country with a 19.29 in his 50-yard freestyle win on Friday

In the diving portion of the meet, Nicholas Saunders won the platform event with a NCAA Zone score and the eight-best score in UVa history with a 314.55.

UVa will return to action at the Tennessee Invitational, which runs Nov. 17-19 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Chervinsky and Subhash reach doubles semifinals

Three members of the Virginia women’s tennis team competed at the ITA National Fall Championships at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego. The event serves the grand finale to the fall collegiate tennis season and features 64 of the nation’s top collegiate singles players (32 men and 32 women) and 64 of the nation’s top collegiate doubles teams (32 men’s teams and 32 women’s teams).

Virginia grad student Julia Adams and sophomore Elaine Chervinsky earned spots in the singles draw by virtue of being finalists at the ITA Atlantic Regional. Chervinsky and senior Natasha Subhash earned an at-large bid into the doubles draw and were the 5-8 seed, finishing as semifinalists.

Chervinsky and Subhash opened the doubles tournament with a 6-4, 6-1 victory against Maquet and Quiterio of Charlotte. They topped Anet Koskel and Zoey Weil of Minnesota 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 16 before defeating Mary Brumfield and Selma Cadar of Maryland, 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals. They fell 6-1, 6-2 against No. 2 seed, Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig of UNC, on Saturday in the semifinals.

Chervinsky won her singles opener against Kimmi Hance of UCLA, 6-4, 6-3 and then advanced to the quarterfinals when her next opponent, the tournament’s 4-seed, Madison Sieg of USC, withdrew with an injury. She suffered a 6-2, 6-2 loss against Carol Lee of Georgia Tech in the quarterfinals.

Adams was edged 6-7 (3), 6-1, 7-5 by Carolina Gomez Alonso of Arkansas in Wednesday’s opening round. She dropped into the consolation bracket where she faced Chloe Beck of Duke on Thursday, falling 6-2, 6-2.