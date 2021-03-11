UVa roundup: Cavaliers fall to Tar Heels

The No. 1 North Carolina men’s lacrosse team used a dominant first half to build a big lead, then held on for a 16-13 win over No. 8 Virginia on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium.

The Tar Heels (7-0, 1-0 ACC) scored the first two goals of the game as it built a 5-2 lead after one quarter of play. North Carolina continued to pull away in the second quarter, outscoring Virginia 6-2 during the frame to take an 11-4 halftime lead.

The Cavaliers (5-2, 0-2) outscored the Tar Heels 9-5 in the second half but could not complete the comeback.

Chris Gray finished with four goals and one assist to lead UNC. Nicky Solomon tallied three goals and three assists, while Tanner Cook and William Perry both chipped in two goals and two assists. Payton Cormier led Virginia with three goals, while Matt Moore and Connor Shellenberger tallied two goals apiece.

The Cavaliers return to action on March 20 when they host Robert Morris.

Still earns All-American honors

Junior Alix Still opened the 2021 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships for Virginia with a 13th-place finish to earn second-team All-America honors. Still became the first Cavalier to earn All-America honors in the event since the 1982 season.