UVa roundup: Cavaliers fall to Tar Heels in OT

The No. 14 Virginia field hockey team fell 3-2 in overtime to No. 10 North Carolina on Friday at the UVa Turf Field.

The Tar Heels (10-6, 4-2 ACC) jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the Cavaliers (10-7, 3-3 ACC) rally to tied the game on a goal by Laura Janssen just before halftime.

Erin Matson scored all three of the Tar Heels’ goals, including the game winner 4:31 into overtime.

North Carolina had a 13-10 edge in shots, including a 3-0 advantage in overtime. The Tar Heels also held a 6-2 edge in penalty corners. Tyler Kennedy made five saves for UVa, while Abigail Taylor tallied two saves for UNC.

Virginia finished the season tied for fourth in the conference, but will be the No. 5 seed in the ACC Tournament by virtue of a tiebreaker with Boston College. The Cavaliers will play the Eagles in the first game of the ACC Tournament on Thursday at 1 p.m.

The winner of that game will advance to take on top-seeded Louisville on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.