UVa roundup: Cavaliers fall to Tar Heels in OT

The No. 14 Virginia field hockey team fell 3-2 in overtime to No. 10 North Carolina on Friday at the UVa Turf Field.
The Tar Heels (10-6, 4-2 ACC) jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the Cavaliers (10-7, 3-3 ACC) rally to tied the game on a goal by Laura Janssen just before halftime.
Erin Matson scored all three of the Tar Heels’ goals, including the game winner 4:31 into overtime.
North Carolina had a 13-10 edge in shots, including a 3-0 advantage in overtime. The Tar Heels also held a 6-2 edge in penalty corners. Tyler Kennedy made five saves for UVa, while Abigail Taylor tallied two saves for UNC.
Virginia finished the season tied for fourth in the conference, but will be the No. 5 seed in the ACC Tournament by virtue of a tiebreaker with Boston College. The Cavaliers will play the Eagles in the first game of the ACC Tournament on Thursday at 1 p.m.
The winner of that game will advance to take on top-seeded Louisville on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.
“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, so we’re going to be really, really strong in the ACC Tournament,” Virginia coach Michele Madison said. “And definitely hungry. I couldn’t be more proud of the entire team but especially the seniors and how they carried the team tonight – emotionally and field hockey wise. We didn’t get the result we wanted, but we played a great game.”
Asfaw earns All-ACC honors
Virginia senior Rohann Asfaw placed 13th to repeat as an all-conference selection at the ACC Cross Country Championships in South Bend, Ind.
The Cavalier men finished eighth and the UVa women were 10th in the competition, which took place at Notre Dame’s Burke Cross Country Course. Notre Dame won the men’s competition, while N.C. State claimed its sixth straight title at the women’s race.
Asfaw methodically worked his way through the pack after being in 46th place after the first 2,000 meters of the 8k competition. By the 4.8k split he was in 20th place and stood 10th entering the final 2,000 meters. Asfaw was fourth at the 2020 event. The second-best finish for the UVa men was 40th place by junior Jacob Hunter with a time of 24:32.0.
Virginia’a women’s team was led by freshman Margot Appleton, who finished 31st overall with a time of 21:05.8 on the 6,000-meter course.
UVa in second at Landfall Tradition
The fourth-ranked Virginia women’s golf team shot 1-over 289 and sits in second place after the opening round of the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, N.C.
The Cavaliers were led by a pair of 3-under 69 performances by Amanda Sambach and Jennifer Cleary. They are tied for third place, two shots behind South Carolina’s Justine Fournand.
Michigan is one stroke ahead of the Cavaliers in first place after shooting even par 288.
Virginia’s other first-round scores included a 3-over 75 from junior Virginia Bossi, a 77 from graduate student Beth Lillie and an 80 from senior Riley Smyth. Bossi is in 45th position, Lillie is 62nd and Smyth is 81st.
Junior Celeste Valinho, who is competing as an individual, is in 55th place after posting an opening-round score of 76.