UVa roundup: Cavaliers fall to Seminoles in ACC final

The No. 1 Virginia women’s soccer team suffered its first loss to a conference opponent this season on Sunday in a 1-0 defeat to No. 2 Florida State in the ACC Tournament championship game at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.
Clara Robbins scored the game’s lone goal for the Seminoles (16-1-2) in the 10th minute.
The Cavaliers (16-1-2) had several solid scoring chances and held an 11-8 edge in shots but could not find the equalizer as they were shut out for just the second time this season. The other shutout came in a scoreless draw against North Carolina on Oct. 3.
“It was a tough loss,” Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. “In the small picture, we’re disappointed. In the big picture, no one was injured and that’s always a challenge in a game like this when you play Friday and Sunday — you may lose someone heading into the NCAA Tournament. It didn’t happen and we’re happy about that. I feel for our players. They’ve worked hard and obviously we’re disappointed. Congrats to Florida State. They are worthy champions, a good team and are well coached. We lost to the better team today.”
Four Cavaliers, Haley Hopkins, Diana Ordoñez, Alexa Spaanstra and Talia Staude, were named to the all-tournament team. Spaanstra is a four-time all-tournament team selection, while Ordoñez is a three-time selection.
The Cavaliers now turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament. The field for the tournament will be announced on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Cavaliers edged in ACC final
The No. 5 seed Virginia field hockey team lost 1-0 to No. 3 seed North Carolina in the ACC Tournament championship game on Sunday in Syracuse, N.Y.
Senior Amber Ezechiels and grad students Makayla Gallen and Rachel Robinson were named to the all-tournament team for Virginia (12-8).
ACC Offensive Player of the Year Erin Matson broke the deadlock in the third quarter when she deflected in an initial shot off a penalty corner into the upper corner of the cage to give UNC a 1-0 lead.
Virginia appeared to tie the game four minutes into the fourth when senior striker Annie McDonough dribbled along the baseline and then sent a hard pass to Adele Iacobucci, who put the ball in the back of the cage. North Carolina challenged the play and video review ruled that McDonough had gone out of bounds before she made the pass and the goal was waived off.
Head coach Michele Madison pulled the Cavalier goalie with 4:12 remaining to give the Cavaliers an extra attacker, but the Carolina defense held on for the victory.
“We said to have no regrets and we have no regrets,” Madison said. “It’s always great to have an opportunity to win a championship, but in a championship game, you have to put it away. I am proud of how we have played the last few weeks of the season, and of our wins against Syracuse, Boston College and Louisville. I feel this is a team that deserves to be in the NCAA Tournament.”
Navarro wins in Orlando
Virginia sophomore Emma Navarro won the singles title at the ITF World Tennis Tour 25K tournament on Sunday at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.
Navarro, the No. 3 seed in the singles draw, opened play with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win against Junri Namigata of Japan on Wednesday. On Thursday, she topped qualifier Adriana Reami 7-5, 6-3 in the Round of 16.
After Friday’s action was rained out, Navarro topped qualifier Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday in the quarterfinals and then took out the No. 2 seed Su Jeong Jang 6-1, 7-6 (5).
She faced top-seed Allie Kiick (ranked No. 244) in Sunday’s final. Kiick won the first set 6-3 but Navarro rallied to win the second two 6-2, 6-3 to win the title.
UVa falls on Senior Day
The Virginia volleyball team fell to Syracuse 19-25, 22-25, 22-25 on Sunday in Memorial Gymnasium. The Cavaliers were led by Alana Walker (12 kills, two blocks) and Grace Turner (11 kills, six digs).
Prior to Sunday’s match, the Cavaliers (8-16, 1-13 ACC) and fans in attendance recognized UVa seniors Walker, Kristen Leland and Milla Ciprian (student coach) for the program’s annual Senior Day.