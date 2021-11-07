UVa roundup: Cavaliers fall to Seminoles in ACC final

The Cavaliers now turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament. The field for the tournament will be announced on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Cavaliers edged in ACC final

The No. 5 seed Virginia field hockey team lost 1-0 to No. 3 seed North Carolina in the ACC Tournament championship game on Sunday in Syracuse, N.Y.

Senior Amber Ezechiels and grad students Makayla Gallen and Rachel Robinson were named to the all-tournament team for Virginia (12-8).

ACC Offensive Player of the Year Erin Matson broke the deadlock in the third quarter when she deflected in an initial shot off a penalty corner into the upper corner of the cage to give UNC a 1-0 lead.

Virginia appeared to tie the game four minutes into the fourth when senior striker Annie McDonough dribbled along the baseline and then sent a hard pass to Adele Iacobucci, who put the ball in the back of the cage. North Carolina challenged the play and video review ruled that McDonough had gone out of bounds before she made the pass and the goal was waived off.

Head coach Michele Madison pulled the Cavalier goalie with 4:12 remaining to give the Cavaliers an extra attacker, but the Carolina defense held on for the victory.