The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team suffered a 4-1 defeat against No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. The Cavaliers (7-2) won the doubles point, but the Buckeyes (11-0) won four singles matches to earn the victory.

“Congratulations to the Ohio State Buckeyes. They showed today why they have been one of the most consistent programs in college tennis for years,” Virginia head coach Andres Pedroso said. “If I know one thing about our team, it’s that they will respond and today will get us one step closer to where we want to be. We are always thinking long term and we will hit our stride.”

The Cavaliers head to Chicago next week to compete in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. The event will run Feb. 17-20 at the XS Tennis Village.

No. 13 UVa wins opener

The No. 13 Virginia women’s lacrosse team outscored No. 14 Stanford 10-5 in the second half to earn a 14-11 win late Friday night at Cagan Stadium in Palo Alto, Calif.

The Cavaliers (1-0) had eight different goal scorers, led by graduate student Ashlyn McGovern’s four goals. Sophomore Rachel Clark and senior Jaime Biskup each had hat tricks, while junior Morgan Schwab led the Cavaliers with three assists.

Senior netminder Ashley Vernon made seven saves in the net for the Wahoos, who led in shots (36-23) and caused turnovers (9-8). Both teams had 14 draw controls.

Hoos top Blue Devils

The Virginia wrestling team put together a complete performance on Friday in a 45-3 win over Duke at Mem Gym. The Cavaliers (8-5, 1-3 ACC) started strong and never looked back, winning nine of 10 weight classes on the night. Duke’s only individual victory came at heavyweight to close the dual.

Virginia got a decision from Patrick McCormick at 125 pounds to open the match and then picked up seven bonus-point victories after that opening win from McCormick. The Cavaliers got tech falls from Marlon Yarbrough (133) and Jarod Verkleeren (149) sandwiched around a major decision from Dylan Cedeno (141).

UVa also got three pins with consecutive falls from Jake Keating (157) and Justin McCoy (165) before Michael Battista would notch the third pin at 197 pounds. Vic Marcelli also added six points to the dual score as Duke forfeited at 174 pounds.

UVa drops ITA Indoor opener

The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team suffered a 4-2 loss to No. 12 Michigan late Friday in the Round of 16 at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship at the Seattle Tennis Center.

The Wolverines (5-0) won the doubles point and jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Cavaliers (5-1) earned back-to-back victories on courts six and four to make it 3-2. Michigan’s Julie Fliegner closed out the match with a victory in the third set on court three.

Virginia took on Pepperdine late Saturday night in the first of two consolation matches. The Cavaliers will close play on Sunday.

Squash teams fall to Princeton

The No. 8 Virginia women’s squash team (11-5) fell 7-2 at No. 3 Princeton (8-2) on Saturday morning in Princeton, N.J. Virginia’s wins came at the one and seven positions. Meagan Best earned her sixth consecutive win with a 3-1 victory at No. 1. Maureen Foley battled for a 3-2 win at No. 7.

The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team (10-5) dropped its first match since December 2 with the 7-2 loss at No. 3 Princeton (7-2) on Saturday afternoon in Princeton, N.J. UVa’s two wins in the match came at the one and five positions.

Aly Hussein won 3-0 at No. 1 and Cullen Little won 3-1 at No. 5.