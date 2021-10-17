UVa roundup: Cavaliers fall to Monarchs

The No. 14 Virginia field hockey team saw its one-goal halftime lead slip away in a 2-1 loss to No. 18 Old Dominion on Sunday at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex in Norfolk.

The Cavaliers (7-6) took a 1-0 lead into the break, but the Monarchs (11-3) tied the game in the third quarter, then scored the go-ahead goal early in the fourth to pick up the win and season sweep. ODU won the first meeting between the teams by the same 2-1 score on Sept. 26 in Charlottesville.

Laura Janssen scored Virginia's lone goal of the game with 5:43 remaining in the first half. It was her second goal of the season. Annie McDonough had the assist on Janssen’s goal.

Old Dominion tied the game with 12:30 remaining in the third quarter on an Alix Marien goal, then took the lead when Marien scored her second goal of the game off a penalty corner with 11:35 remaining in the game.

With 5:16 left in the game, Virginia coach Michele Madison pulled the Virginia goalkeeper to give the Cavaliers an extra attacker. UVa used the man-advantage to put pressure on the Monarchs, but could not find the net for the equalizer.