UVa roundup: Cavaliers fall to Monarchs
UVA ROUNDUP

UVa roundup: Cavaliers fall to Monarchs

The No. 14 Virginia field hockey team saw its one-goal halftime lead slip away in a 2-1 loss to No. 18 Old Dominion on Sunday at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex in Norfolk.

The Cavaliers (7-6) took a 1-0 lead into the break, but the Monarchs (11-3) tied the game in the third quarter, then scored the go-ahead goal early in the fourth to pick up the win and season sweep. ODU won the first meeting between the teams by the same 2-1 score on Sept. 26 in Charlottesville.

Laura Janssen scored Virginia's lone goal of the game with 5:43 remaining in the first half. It was her second goal of the season. Annie McDonough had the assist on Janssen’s goal.

Old Dominion tied the game with 12:30 remaining in the third quarter on an Alix Marien goal, then took the lead when Marien scored her second goal of the game off a penalty corner with 11:35 remaining in the game.

With 5:16 left in the game, Virginia coach Michele Madison pulled the Virginia goalkeeper to give the Cavaliers an extra attacker. UVa used the man-advantage to put pressure on the Monarchs, but could not find the net for the equalizer.

Virginia plays three games next week, starting with a home matchup with William & Mary on Wednesday at 3 p.m. With the season hitting hitting the home stretch, the Cavaliers are looking for a spark.

“At the end of the day, a team has to make the decision to be great," Madison said. "There is a sleeping giant that we poke a little. Time is running out but I still believe they can wake it up.”

Cavaliers swept by Hurricanes

The Virginia volleyball team suffered a three-set loss (19-25, 16-25, 22-25) at Miami on Sunday. With the win Miami, which received 20 votes in the most recent AVCA coaches poll, improved to 15-3 overall and 6-2 in ACC play this season, while the Cavaliers fell to 8-10 overall and 1-7 in conference contests.

Virginia freshman outside hitter Brooklyn Borum collected her fifth double-double of the season in the Cavaliers' loss, notching a team-high 11 kills on 30 swings and a team-best 12 digs.

Miami’s Angela Grieve finished with a match-high 20 kills on 27 swings with just two errors. Grieve’s 20 kills are the most by any Virginia opposing hitter this season.

The Cavaliers hit .255, a season-high in conference matches, with 39 kills and 14 attack errors on 98 swings. Virginia continues its road swing next week at No. 2 Louisville (17-0, 7-0 ACC) on Friday and Notre Dame (7-10, 4-3 ACC) on Sunday.

Friday’s matchup against the Cardinals is slated for 7 p.m., while Sunday’s contest with the Fighting Irish is set for 1 p.m. Both matches are expected to stream on ACC Network Extra.

