UVa roundup: Cavaliers fall to Central Arkansas in NISC

A big fourth inning from Central Arkansas proved too much for the Virginia softball team to overcome in a 5-3 loss on Tuesday in the National Invitational Softball Championship quarterfinals in Fort Collins, Colo.

The Cavaliers (28-25) will now have to win two games on Wednesday to advance to the championship round of the double-elimination tournament.

"We go into [Wednesday] with our back against the wall," Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said, "which is exactly what postseason is about — fighting hard to the end."

After Sarah Coon gave Virginia an early lead with with a solo home run in the second inning, Central Arkansas (37-20) moved in front in the fourth inning with a pair of two-run home runs in the fourth inning and added a single run in the fifth inning to take a 5-1 lead in the game.

Virginia loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth, but Central Arkansas got out of the jam to maintain the lead. The Cavaliers scored two runs in the seventh off a Leah Boggs single up the middle and loaded the bases for a second consecutive inning, but again Central Arkansas got out of the jam to lock up the victory.

“I’m really proud of how we fought the entire game today," Hardin said. "We were one swing away from another walk-off win. Our poise and grit through some really tough calls on the field was excellent and our team competed the whole game."

Mikayla Houge (9-6) took the loss for UVa after allowing four runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work.

Virginia will try to keep its season alive on Wednesday when it takes on Kansas in an elimination game at 10:30 a.m. Eastern. The game will be streamed on FloSoftball.

"I’m excited to get back on the field and compete against Kansas on Wednesday morning,” Hardin said.

Lillie’s top 10 leads UVa

Virginia graduate student Beth Lillie made history Monday when she became the first Cavalier to post two top-10 finishes at the NCAA Championships. Lillie finished stroke play in ninth place at 3-over 291, which included a final-round score of 2-over 74 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“It was just another day of fighting the wind and the conditions and a hard course,” Lillie said. “I battled it out and came out with a 2-over and I’m pretty happy about it.”

Lillie was ninth at the 2021 event while competing as an individual after Virginia failed to advance as a team from a regional site. She was one of only two players (Emma Spitz of UCLA) to repeat top-10 finishes at the past two championships.

“It’s really cool [to have back-to-back top-10 finishes],” she said. “I just have a lot of people to thank. My coaches, my family and especially my teammates. It’s what we prepare for and what we want to do all season. I want to play my best when it matters the most for the team. That’s awesome.”

As a team, Virginia placed 15th with a score of 49-over 1201. The Cavaliers shot 12-over 300 during the final round after opening with 18-hole scores of 304, 299 and 298. It was UVa’s 12th appearance at the NCAA Championships in the 19-year history of the program.

“I was really proud of Beth and her steady play,” said Virginia head coach Ria Scott. “She really used the course knowledge of Grayhawk to propel her to another top-10 finish.

“She is that player that I wish I had recruited, but that I am so glad that I got to coach for four years. She is the person and player you want representing Virginia golf. I am so happy she stuck around for this fifth year. It would have been so hard to say goodbye to her last year. I was so happy she was able to play in this tournament again. To play so well. And most importantly, to play as part of a team with all of her teammates and friends. That’s the perfect way for Beth to complete her UVa career."