UVa roundup: Cavaliers fall in shootout in NCAA Tournament

The Virginia field hockey team saw its season come to an end with a shootout loss to Iowa in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Lakeside Field in Evanston, Ill.

Iowa (12-7) scored in the final seconds of the first half to take a 1-0 lead. Laura Janssen scored the game-tying goal on the opening possession of the fourth quarter for the Cavaliers (13-8).

After two scoreless 10-minute overtime periods, Iowa and Virginia went to a shootout. The score was tied 3-3 after the five-player shootout, sending it to sudden victory. After both teams missed their first extra shot, Virginia missed on its seventh attempt while Iowa converted on its shot to end the game.

“I couldn't be more proud of this team, not just today but the entire season," Virginia coach Michele Madison said. "They've supported themselves and supported me, showed up every day like they showed up today. It's really tough to take when you don't do anything wrong, except you just don't win the game. And that's what's the hardest to take. I think for everybody.”

Iowa advances to Sunday’s quarterfinals. Host Northwestern also advanced by winning a shootout in the first match of the day against Miami (Ohio).

UVa men qualify for NCAA meet

Led by a third-place finish overall from Justin Wachtel in a thrilling 10k race, the Virginia men’s cross country team placed second at the southeast regional championships to clinch their place in next week’s national championships.

The Virginia women will await the NCAA Division I Cross Country Selection Committee’s decision in hopes of receiving an at-large bid after placing third in their race.

“I am extremely proud of both our men and women’s teams today," Virginia Director of Track and Cross Country Vin Lananna said. "Both teams competed hard and executed their race plans exceptionally well. I am very excited that the men are heading to Stillwater, and we are holding on waiting to see if the women will head out there as well.”

The Virginia men did what they do best running as a pack, as the Cavaliers kept themselves within touching distance of the all-important top-two qualifying places trailing Wake Forest, EKU and North Carolina after four kilometers.

UVa made its move at the 6k-mark as the Cavaliers surpassed EKU and North Carolina to grab hold of second place for the first time in the race as Virginia’s top-five runners crossed six kilometers within a second of each other.

At the finish, it was Wachtel leading the Cavaliers across the finish line with his time of 29:47.7 followed by Derek Johnson in 10th. The final wave of Cavalier scorers included Yasin Sado, Rohann Asfaw and Will Anthony who went 22-23-25 to put the Cavaliers' point total at 83, edging ACC champions Wake Forest for the second automatic qualifier by just five points.

In the women’s 6k race, Virginia battled against ACC rivals N.C. State and North Carolina throughout. As N.C. State pulled away around the 3k-mark, things only got closer between the Cavaliers and the Tar Heels in a battle for the remaining qualifying place.

At the finish line, Sophie Atkinson led Virginia in 13th place with her time of 20:36.3, followed by Margot Appleton in 16th and Mia Barnett in 23rd. Camryn Menninger and Esther Seeland rounded out the scoring for Virginia to put the Cavaliers at a total of 109.