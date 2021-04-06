UVa roundup: Cavaliers fall in match play semifinals

The Virginia softball team dropped a midweek contest with Liberty on Tuesday, falling 12-3 in six innings at Palmer Park. Clare Zureich (0-4) took the loss for the Cavaliers (11-19) after allowing four runs on five hits in her 3.0 innings of work.

McKenzie Wagoner (4-2) picked up the win in relief for the Flames (23-12) after closing out the final 2.1 innings. She allowed a hit and struck out two without surrendering a run. Emily Kirby made the start, working 2.1 innings and allowing one run on one hit with three walks and four strikeouts.

Virginia will resume ACC play this weekend with a four-game set at North Carolina. The series will begin with a doubleheader at 4 p.m. on Friday.

UVa up to sixth at The Collegiate

The Virginia men’s golf team moved up to a tie for sixth place following the second round of the Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday at the Country Club of Birmingham. The Cavaliers shot 8-over 292 on the par-71 course for a two-day total of 14-over 582. Clemson and Tennessee lead the 14-team field at 3-over 571.