The Virginia softball team got off to a hot start and never looked back en route to a 9-0 run-rule victory over Pittsburgh in five innings on Friday at Vartabedian Field. The Hoos (21-10, 2-5 ACC) got home runs from Tori Gilbert and Katie Goldberg in the win.

“We came in and set the tone for ourselves," Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. "We had a great plan at the plate and it was executed well."

Virginia’s bats started hot, with the Cavaliers plating three runs in the first inning. An RBI double down the left field line from Goldberg scored Jade Hylton. Gilbert then drove one over the fence in center field as the two-run shot gave the Cavaliers a 3-0 lead.

Virginia added a fourth run in the second inning with an RBI double from Sarah Coon before plating two more runs in the third. Goldberg delivered a home run to left center to open the fourth inning before the Cavaliers locked up the run-rule victory with a pair of runs in the fifth.

A throwing error on a double steal allowed Kelly Ayer to go from second home, while Hylton went first to third. A double to left from Goldberg then put the Hoos up 9-0 and Virginia would close things out with a quick bottom of the fifth.

Eden Bigham (7-3) picked up the victory as she scattered four hits with two walks and two strikeouts through the 5.0 inning of work.

"Eden Bigham did a great job with the shutout," Hardin said. "Across the board we were locked in and ready to go."

Virginia and Pittsburgh will continue the series on Saturday at Vartabedian Field. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network.

Men's tennis tops BC

The No. 8 Virginia men’s tennis team picked up a 6-1 victory at Boston College (6-7, 0-5 ACC) on Friday in Weymouth, Mass. The Cavaliers (16-4, 8-0 ACC) won the doubles point and took five of six singles matches in straight sets.

Grad student Ryan Goetz picked up the 100th singles victory of his collegiate career, topping Mai Gao 6-2, 6-1 on court three. The Cavaliers close out the trip by taking on No. 13 Harvard (10-4, 0-0 Ivy) on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Cambridge, Mass.

Women's tennis falls at Miami

The No. 9 Virginia women’s tennis team dropped a 6-1 decision at No. 13 Miami (10-3, 5-1 ACC) on Friday at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center in Coral Gables, Fla.

Elaine Chervinsky won the lone point for the Cavaliers (12-4, 5-2 ACC), topping Audrey Boch-Collins 7-5, 7-5 on court four. Miami won all three doubles courts to start the match 1-0. The Hurricanes picked up straight-set victories on the top three singles courts to clinch the match.

The Cavaliers close out the weekend playing at Florida State (9-6, 2-3 ACC) on Sunday at noon.

Women's golf in third

The No. 19 Virginia women’s golf team is in third place after the opening round of the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic at the University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Ga. The Cavaliers shot 1-over 289 and are one shot behind second-place Florida. Auburn leads the 15-team field at 11-under 277.

Amanda Sambach led UVa during the opening round by shooting 1-under 71. She finished the day in eighth place, two shots behind the individual leaders. Riley Smyth and Jennifer Cleary both shot even-par 72 and are tied for 13th. Celeste Valinho is 26th with a 74 while Megan Propeck is in 66th place after carding a score of 78.