UVa roundup: Cavaliers earn dual meet split with Gators

The Virginia swimming & diving teams earned a split with Florida in their season-opening dual meet on Saturday at the UVa Aquatic and Fitness Center.

UVa’s women won 11 of the 16 events, with four swimmers sweeping their two individual events to top Florida, 180-115. Senior Kate Douglass, junior Alex Walsh and sophomores Gretchen Walsh and Reilly Tiltmann all won two events.

Douglass took the win in the 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard freestyle, setting a new pool record in the 100-yard free. The previous record was held by Gretchen Walsh, who won the 50-yard free and 100-yard butterfly. Alex Walsh set a new pool record in the 100-fly, with the record previously held by Douglass. Tiltmann swept the 100- and 200-yard backstroke events and Alex Walsh won the 200-yard free and 200-yard breaststroke.

On the men’s side, junior Noah Nichols swept the breaststroke events and junior Matt King and sophomore Jack Aikins picked up individual event wins. The men’s team fell 189-111 to the Gators.

Virginia will travel to Texas for a two-dual meet with the Longhorns that begins on Friday, Nov. 4 in Austin, Texas.

Bovari leads Hoos at GCGC

Senior Pietro Bovari shot 3-under 69 on Saturday to lead Virginia during the second round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Ga.

The Cavaliers shot even-par 288 and are in eighth place entering Sunday’s final round. UVa’s two-round total stands at 4-under 572. Host Georgia Tech continues to lead the 14-team field at 21-under 279.

Bovari improved to 20th place on the leader board with a 36-hole total of 3-under 141. Freshman Ben James continues to lead the team after posting a second-round score of 1-under 71. He is in fifth place at 6-under 138. James is four strokes behind tournament leader Hiroshi Tai of Georgia Tech.

Georgia Duangmanee is in 43rd position for UVa after shooting 3-over 75 for a two-round total of 2-over 146. Chris Fosdick shot 73 and is in 50th place at 147, while Deven Patel is 69th at 154. He also shot 75 during the second round.

Sunday’s final round gets underway at 8:30 a.m. The tournament is UVa’s final event of the fall season.

UVa falls to No. 2 Louisville

In its first of two matches this weekend, the Virginia volleyball team fell to No. 2 Louisville, 18-25, 15-25, 22-25, late Friday night at Memorial Gymnasium.

The Cavaliers (9-11, 1-8 ACC) were led by Grace Turner, who tallied a match-high 10 kills on 31 swings and finished with eight digs and three block assists. Abby Tadder chipped in eight kills from the middle and tallied a team-best five block assists.

With the win, the Cardinals (18-1, 9-0 ACC) won their 38th consecutive ACC regular-season match, the second longest win streak in conference play nationally.

Virginia rounds out its four-match homestand in Mem Gym on Sunday at 1 p.m., when the Cavaliers host Notre Dame (9-10, 4-5 ACC). Sunday’s contest is set to stream on ACC Network Extra.