UVa roundup: Cavaliers drop series opener at Clemson

The Virginia baseball team debuted a new weekend pitching lineup on Friday at Clemson, with Andrew Abbott taking the mound in place of usual Friday starter Griff McGarry.
While the starting pitcher was different, the result was the same, a series-opening setback for the Cavaliers. Clemson scored the first five runs on Friday en route a 6-1 victory over UVa at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Virginia (14-15, 6-13 ACC), which saw its three-game win streak snapped, fell to 0-7 in ACC series openers this season. The Tigers (15-11, 9-7 ACC) peppered Virginia pitching with 10 hits, including nine singles.
Former Miller School standout Adam Hackenberg capped a three-run third inning for Clemson with a two-out, two-run bloop single to left. The Tigers tacked on two more runs in the fourth inning on RBI singles by James Parker and Elijah Henderson to take a 5-0 lead.
All five runs were charged to Abbott, who pitched 4.2 innings, his second-shortest outing of the season. The left-hander surrendered a career-high eight hits, all singles, while striking out seven batters.
Clemson starting pitcher Mack Anglin limited Virginia to one hit over the first six innings. Zack Gelof broke up Anglin’s no-hit bid in the sixth with an infield single. Prior to Gelof's hit, Chris Newell was the only Cavalier to reach base. He got on following a Clemson error in the third inning.
A 42-minute weather delay in the seventh inning ended Anglin’s day after 71 pitches. The right-hander struck out six batters and allowed just Gelof and Newell to reach base.
Following Anglin's departure, Virginia was able to scratch across its only run of the day on an RBI groundout by Max Cotier that plated Brendan Rivoli. Devin Ortiz had two of the Cavaliers' five hits, finishing 2-for-4 with a double. Ortiz extended his hit streak to a team-high nine games, the longest streak of any Cavalier this season.
Virginia will look to get back on track in the second game of the series on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ACC Network. Virginia will have Mike Vasil on the mound. He’ll be opposed by Clemson lefty Keyshawn Askew.
UVa opens series with win
The Virginia softball team opened its weekend series with North Carolina in dramatic fashion on Friday, pushing a run home in the seventh inning to take a 5-4 victory at Anderson Softball Stadium.
Abby Weaver reached on a fielding error to open the seventh inning before taking second on a wild pitch and moving to third on a sacrifice bunt. She then came home on a ground ball deep to second from Katie Goldberg to give Virginia (12-19, 8-14 ACC) a one-run lead.
Clare Zureich (1-4) picked up the win in relief for the Cavaliers after working the final 1.1 innings and retiring all four batters faced. She got a pop up to end the sixth after North Carolina tied the game and then retired the side in order, striking out two, in the seventh.
Due to inclement weather in the area, the weekend schedule was altered and game two of the originally scheduled doubleheader was postponed on Friday night. The teams will now play a single game on Saturday and a doubleheader on Sunday. Games will begin at noon on both days.
Wahoos win at Wake Forest
The No. 12 Virginia women’s tennis team opened its weekend road trip to the state of North Carolina with a 5-2 win over No. 30 Wake Forest (9-9, 5-5 ACC) on Friday in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Cavaliers (13-4, 9-3 ACC) dropped the doubles point but won five of the six singles matches to earn the victory. Virginia closes out the regular season on Sunday at No. 6 N.C. State