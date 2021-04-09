UVa roundup: Cavaliers drop series opener at Clemson

A 42-minute weather delay in the seventh inning ended Anglin’s day after 71 pitches. The right-hander struck out six batters and allowed just Gelof and Newell to reach base.

Following Anglin's departure, Virginia was able to scratch across its only run of the day on an RBI groundout by Max Cotier that plated Brendan Rivoli. Devin Ortiz had two of the Cavaliers' five hits, finishing 2-for-4 with a double. Ortiz extended his hit streak to a team-high nine games, the longest streak of any Cavalier this season.

Virginia will look to get back on track in the second game of the series on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ACC Network. Virginia will have Mike Vasil on the mound. He’ll be opposed by Clemson lefty Keyshawn Askew.

UVa opens series with win

The Virginia softball team opened its weekend series with North Carolina in dramatic fashion on Friday, pushing a run home in the seventh inning to take a 5-4 victory at Anderson Softball Stadium.

Abby Weaver reached on a fielding error to open the seventh inning before taking second on a wild pitch and moving to third on a sacrifice bunt. She then came home on a ground ball deep to second from Katie Goldberg to give Virginia (12-19, 8-14 ACC) a one-run lead.