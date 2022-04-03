UVa roundup: Cavaliers drop series finale to No. 2 Florida State

The Virginia softball team but dropped its series finale to No. 2 Florida State by a score of 7-2 on Sunday at Palmer Park. The win completed the series sweep for the Seminoles.

The Cavaliers (21-16, 8-4 ACC) got an RBI double from Kailyn Jones and a solo home run from Tori Gilbert in the loss.

“I’m really proud of how our team fought until the end and never quit all weekend," Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. "It was definitely a tough weekend for us, but we got a lot of information we can use to learn and grow. Every day and every game is an opportunity evaluate and keep growing."

The Seminoles (35-2, 10-2 ACC) used an RBI double with one out to get on the board in the first inning for the third straight game. FSU then followed it up with a two-RBI double and an RBI single with two outs to make it 4-0 out of the gates.

The Seminoles added to the lead in the fourth, pushing a fifth run home.

Virginia got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Jones laced a double to left to drive in Katie Goldberg, who had reached with a leadoff double to get into scoring position.

Florida State would answer with a two-run home run in the sixth to extend the lead to 7-1, but Gilbert responded with a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth for the Cavaliers to provide the final margin.

Madison Harris (1-2) took the loss for Virginia after allowing four runs on four hits with two walks in 1.0 inning of work. She was one of three Virginia pitchers to see action on the day.

Virginia will continue to play at home with a midweek contest against JMU on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Palmer Park.

"I’m excited to get back to work on Monday and get ready for a really good JMU team coming to town on Wednesday,” Hardin said.

Patel leads UVa again

The Virginia men’s golf team finished seventh in the 15-team Mason Rudolph Championship on Sunday in the team’s final road tournament of the regular season. UVa shot 6-over 290 during the final round for a three-day total of 8-over 860. Vanderbilt won its home event with a score of 806

Virginia was led for the second consecutive tournament by freshman Deven Patel. He placed 16th with a 54-hole total of 3-under 210. Patel, along with teammates George Duangmanee and Pietro Bovari, each shot 1-over 72 during the final round. Duangmanee was 24th overall at 1-under 212 while Bovari placed 41st at 3-over 216.

Virginia will host the inaugural Lewis Chitengwa Memorial on April 11-12 at Birdwood Golf Course in the team’s final regular-season event.

Cavaliers down Bulldogs

The No. 8 Virginia women’s golf team defeated No. 27 Georgia 5-1 in a match play competition Sunday at the UGA Golf Course. After the homestanding Bulldogs grabbed early leads in five of six matches, the Cavaliers rallied for the victory. Both teams led in three matches at the turn before Virginia took command on the back nine.

Two Cavaliers, Beth Lillie and Amanda Sambach, fresh off competing at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, picked up wins for UVa. Lillie defeated Candice Mahé 2-up while Sambach won 2-up against LoraLie Cowart. Virginia’s other wins came from Riley Smyth, Rebecca Skoler and Jennifer Cleary.

The competition was UVa’s final regular-season event. The Cavaliers will compete at the ACC Championships April 14-17 at The Reserve Golf Club in Pawleys Island, S.C.