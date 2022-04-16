UVa roundup: Cavaliers drop series finale to Hokies in extra innings

The Virginia softball team came painfully close to earning a series win over No. 2 Virginia Tech on Saturday, but the Hokies walked off with a 5-4 win in eight innings on Saturday in Blacksburg.

“What a competitive series," Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. "I’m extremely proud of our team and how hard we fought and competed going to extra innings. If the ball bounces this way or that, who knows, but you can always go back and look at what you ‘coulda, shoulda, woulda’ done."

Virginia (23-21, 9-9 ACC) struck first for the third straight game, pushing a run home in the second inning when Bailey Winscott singled through the right side to score Reece Holbrook.

The Cavaliers extended the lead in the third with a two-run home run from Sarah Coon. Virginia Tech (32-6, 15-2 ACC) got on the board in the fourth with a solo home run to open the bottom of the inning. A bloop single in the fifth with two outs dropped in between three players converging in shallow right center and allowed two runs to come home for the Hokies, tying the game.

Katie Goldberg then put the Cavaliers back on top in the eighth with her solo home run to left only to see Virginia Tech tie it again with a solo shot to open the home half of the inning. The Hokies would then take advantage of an error that put a runner on before coming up with the walk-off single with one out.

Molly Grube (1-3) took the loss for UVa after allowing four runs — three of them earned — on six hits in 4.0 innings of relief work. She left the game with a runner on and the game tied in the eighth.

"Molly Grube grew up this weekend and threw more innings in a weekend than she’s thrown all season for us," Hardin said. "I’m proud of her competitiveness and grit."

Keely Rochard (18-2) picked up the win for the Hokies after allowing four runs on nine hits with a walk and eight strikeouts.

Virginia will return to action next weekend when it hosts Pittsburgh in a three-game series at Palmer Park. The series begins on Friday with a 4 p.m. first pitch.

"We have a lot of takeaways from this weekend and we’ll get back to work on Monday," Hardin said. "I’m proud of the fight, the competitiveness and the defense.”

UVa falls to Wake Forest in match play

The No. 8 Virginia women’s golf team lost to No. 4 Wake Forest in the semifinal round of match play at the ACC Championships on Saturday by a 3-1-1 score. The Demon Deacons will face No. 16 Florida State in Sunday’s finals.

Amanda Sambach picked up the Cavaliers’ lone victory, defeating Lauren Walsh 6&4. Sambach won the first hole of her match and improved that lead to 3-up after the front nine. She only lost one hole during the match, finishing off the win with a victory on the 14th hole.

Riley Smyth rallied after being 2-Down after 14 holes to pick up wins on No. 15 and No. 16 to even her match against Virunpat Olankitkunchai that ended in a tie.

Wake Forest’s Carolina Lopez-Chacarra defeated UVa's Beth Lillie 2&1, Rachel Kuehn beat Virginia's Celeste Valinho 2-Up and Mimi Rhodes downed the Cavaliers’ Jennifer Cleary 5&3 for the winning points for the Demon Deacons.

The NCAA will announce the field for the 2022 Championships on Wednesday at 5 p.m. on the Golf Channel.

No. 12 Cavaliers wrap up B1G Invite

The No. 12 Virginia rowing team completed action at the Big Ten Invitational on Saturday at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.

The Cavaliers recorded a second-place finish in the Third Varsity Eight, third-place in the Second Varsity Four and fourth-place finishes in the Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Four against No. 2 Stanford No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Ohio State.

Virginia’s Fourth Varsity Eight competed at the Southern Intercollegiate Rowing Association (SIRA) Championships in Oak Ridge, Tenn. The Cavaliers finished third with a time of 7:10.162. Kansas State won the event and Wisconsin placed third.

The Cavaliers return to action at the Longhorn Invitational on April 30.