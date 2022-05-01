UVa roundup: Cavaliers drop series finale at Louisville

The Virginia softball team couldn’t hold off Louisville down the stretch in a 9-4 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday to wrap up a three-game ACC series.

“We didn’t get the outcome we hoped for today, but we received a ton of feedback on our execution both offensively and in the circle," Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. "Our team always tries hard and puts their best effort into each game. That’s a non-negotiable for our program and the team holds themselves to that standard.”

Louisville (26-21, 10-11 ACC) scored in the first with a home run from its leadoff hitter. The Cardinals' lead grew to 3-0 after a two-RBI double with two outs sent the Cavaliers to the bullpen.

Virginia (27-23, 13-11 ACC) rallied to tie things up in the fourth, using a two-RBI double from Emma McBride to get on the board before Arizona Ritchie brought her in with an RBI single to left.

Louisville moved back in front with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth that sent the Cavaliers to the bullpen for a second time. The Cardinals answered with a three-run home run to take the lead out to 7-3.

Louisville added an additional two runs in the sixth, but Virginia would answer with a single run in the seventh on a Gabby Baylog double for the final 9-4 score.

Mackenzie Wooten (4-1) took the loss in relief for UVa after allowing three runs on two hits with a walk in 3.0 innings of work. Taja Felder (2-3) picked up the win for Louisville, allowing one run on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts. She worked in 3.1 innings in relief.

Katie Goldberg was a bright spot for the Cavaliers in the three-game series, finishing the 6-for-9 (.667) with two doubles, a triple and a home run and three walks.

“Overall I thought Katie Goldberg had a quality weekend at the plate and really led the charge offensively," Hardin said. "The bottom of our lineup really stepped up most of the weekend with quality at-bats and some timely hits as we saw today with Emma McBride’s two-out double to drive in two runs and Arizona Ritchie’s two-out RBI single to follow. Bailey [Winscott’s] on base percentage was extremely high and she was excellent at extending at bats all weekend to flip the lineup over.”

Despite the loss, the Cavaliers took some positives from its final ACC series of the regular season. UVa finished conference play with a record of 13-11, which ties for the most ACC wins in a season with the 2010 team.

Virginia wraps up the regular season on Tuesday at James Madison before playing in the ACC Tournament.

“The work for us doesn’t stop, Hardin said. "We accomplished one goal of being over .500 this season and have an opportunity to accomplish our second goal of making the NCAA Tournament. Our team has put themselves in a position to hit two targets we put in front of us back in August. There’s some satisfaction in knowing we are in this position, however we have a deep desire to finish what we started, make a run at the ACC Tournament and qualify for the NCAA Tournament. It’s a huge step for our program and I’m really proud of how hard this team has worked for those goals. We know we have work to do. Our eyes are laser focused on our prize.”

Cavaliers fall in ACC semifinals

The Virginia women's lacrosse team's run in the ACC Tournament came to an end on Sunday with a 20-12 loss to Boston College in the semifinals.

Cassidy Weeks and Belle Smith both had big days to lead the Eagles. Weeks finished with six goals and one assist, while Smith tallied three goals and six assists. Kayla Martello and Jenn Medjid both tallied hat tricks for Boston College, which will face North Carolina in the ACC Tournament championship game.

Ashlyn McGovern led the way for the Cavaliers, finishing with four goals. Rachel Clark added two goals for Virginia.