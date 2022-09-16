UVa roundup: Cavaliers drop ACC opener to Boston College

The No. 9 Virginia field hockey team suffered a 2-1 loss No. 21 Boston College on Friday in Newton, Mass.

The Cavaliers (3-3, 0-1 ACC) limited the Eagles (3-4, 1-0 ACC) to one shot in the second half, but could not overcome a 2-0 deficit.

Boston College got on the scoreboard midway through the first quarter after converting a penalty corner. The Eagles held that same 1-0 edge at halftime, then scored their second goal on a shot 41 seconds into the second half.

The Cavaliers’ defense kept the Eagles from taking another shot in the game.

Sophomore Noa Boterman cut the deficit in half when she scored on a penalty corner with two seconds remaining in the third quarter. Virginia added an extra attacker by pulling the goalie for the final four minutes of the game, but could not find the equalizer as BC held on for the victory.

Freshman goalkeeper Jet Trimborn made her collegiate debut, subbing into the game a minute into the second half. Starting UVa goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy made three saves.

Virginia held an 8-7 edge in shots and 6-2 advantage in penalty corners.

“We had two early opportunities to put the ball in, but we didn’t convert,” Virginia coach Michele Madison said. “Unfortunately, we spent the rest of the game chasing the game. At the end of the third quarter, we converted on a corner which gave the team some energy and confidence. In the fourth quarter, they took the game to BC and created some shots but were unable to finish. We let this one get away.”

The Cavaliers return home to host No. 13 Saint Joseph’s on Sunday at 2 p.m. That match will be televised on the ACC Network

Virginia downs ECU

The Virginia volleyball team continued its strong start to the season on Friday with a 25-14, 24-26, 25-15, 25-16 victory over East Carolina at Memorial Gymnasium.

With the win, the Cavaliers improved to 7-2, the program’s best start through nine matches since 2008.

The Hoos were led by right side hitter Chloe Wilson, who tallied a match-high 15 kills, which tied her career high, and hit .480. Grace Turner notched her eighth career double-double with 12 kills and 10 digs. Abby Tadder (10 kills, .571 hit percentage, 4 blocks) and Mary Shaffer (10 kills, .333 hit%) also reached double-digit kills and hit above .300.

Virginia won the first set, 25-14, which tied for its largest margin of victory in a single set so far this season. The Cavaliers hit .481 with 17 kills, while holding ECU to just eight kills and a .136 hitting percentage.

Despite trailing by as many as five (13-8), East Carolina came back to win the second set, 26-24, to even the match after two. The Cavaliers hit just .167 after recording eight attack errors in addition to four service errors. Virginia had set point, 24-21, but the Pirates tallied five straight to complete the comeback.

Virginia put together a 7-1 run in the middle of the third set to take a 19-9 lead. The Cavaliers were able to sustain their 10-point lead the rest of the way as they went on to win it, 25-15. Tadder put down all four balls set to her way and had two block assists in game No. 3.

Virginia carried its momentum into the fourth set, jumping out to a 6-1 advantage with the help of four ECU errors during that stretch. A four-point deficit at 11-7 was as close the Pirates would come in set No. 4 as a 5-0 UVa run later in the set ultimately put the set out of reach, which the Cavaliers won, 25-16, while also claiming the match, 3-1.

Virginia continued tournament play late Friday night when it hosted Mercer. The Cavaliers will wrap up the weekend on Saturday when it hosts Maryland at 3 p.m.

Cavaliers sweep Virginia Invitational

Highlighted by an individual win from Justin Wachtel, the Virginia men’s and women’s cross country teams swept their opening races at Panorama Farms on Friday morning as the teams got their first taste of a course that will host the ACC Championships this season.

The Virginia men went 1-2-3-4 as Wachtel led the pack with his time of 17:43.6 helping secure his first collegiate cross country victory. Yasin Sado placed second in his return to action as he recorded a time of 17:44.3. Rohann Asfaw and Wes Porter followed in the third and fourth place, respectively.

Rounding out the scoring positions were Jacob Hunter, Jack Eliason and Nick Karayanis, who helped Virginia to its first team victory of the season with just 21 points accumulated.

Margot Appleton picked up right where she left off following the season opener as she once again led the Virginia women. Appleton crossed the finish line in second place with her 5k time of 17:10.4 followed closely by Camryn Menninger in third place at 15:15.0. Anna Workman and Esther Seeland assured that Virginia placed four runners in the top-seven as they finished fifth and seventh respectively. The Cavaliers secured the team victory with 30 points.

“It was good, and it was basically an opener,” Virginia Director of Track and Cross Country Vin Lananna said. “We have some things we have to work on, but I think for the most part, both teams did a good job and accomplished what they set out to do. It’s always good to have a win at home, and it was good for everyone to see the course.”