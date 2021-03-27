UVa roundup: Cavaliers dispatch Blue Devils on Senior Day

The No. 15 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up a 4-2 victory over No. 8 Duke on Saturday at the Boar’s Head Resort.
The Blue Devils (10-4, 5-3 ACC) won the doubles point, but the Cavaliers (12-2, 8-1 ACC) won four singles matches to pick up their second-straight win over a top-10 opponent.
Freshman Emma Navarro tied the match 1-1 when she finished a 6-3, 6-4 victory against No. 17 Kelly Chen. Fellow freshman Hibah Shaikh put UVa ahead 2-1 with a 6-1, 7-5 victory against Karolina Berankova on court four. Duke won in straight sets on court two to tie the match at 2-2.
The remaining three courts all split their first two sets. Just as the third sets were getting underway, it began to rain, sending the match into a delay. After a 20-minute wait, it was decided to move the competition indoors. Play resumed 15 minutes later.
Junior Amber O’Dell had a 3-1 lead in her third set when play was halted. She won the final three games indoors to earn a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory on court six to put UVa on the brink.
Rosie Johanson then clinched the victory for the Cavaliers. After being honored on Senior Day, Johanson won her first set against Margaryta Bilokin 6-3, but was edged 6-4 in the second. She powered through a 6-2 victory in the third set to secure the win for the Wahoos.
No. 13 UVa falls in overtime
The No. 13 Virginia field hockey team suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to No. 11 Wake Forest on Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Cavaliers (5-10, 0-3 ACC) got on the scoreboard in the final minute of the first quarter, scoring on a penalty corner. Junior back Amber Ezechiels smashed a shot from the top of the circle that was deflected in by midfielder Adele Iacobucci to give UVa a 1-0 advantage.
The Wahoos held the lead for less than three minutes before Wake Forest (5-9, 2-1 ACC) answered with a goal in the first two minutes of the second quarter. The Demon Deacons added a second goal five minutes later to take a 2-1 lead.
The 2-1 score held until the 58:49 mark of the game when junior midfielder Annie McDonough dribbled through traffic and along the baseline, finding Laura Janssen at the corner of the net to knock in the game-tying shot.
Hannah Maxwell scored the game-winner for the Deacons on a shot that deflected off the goalie’s pads into the net.
No. 3 Cavaliers earn four wins
The No. 3 Virginia rowing team closed final-day action at the UVa Invite on Saturday with four wins at the Rivanna Reservoir. The Cavaliers topped No. 9 Tennessee in three events and the UVa Fourth Varsity Eight defeated Duke in a Third Varsity Eight race.
“Some great racing this weekend,” UVa head coach Kevin Sauer said. “Thanks to UCF, UNC, Tennessee and Duke for coming.”
UVa defeated the Volunteers in the Varsity Eight (6:41.80-6:46.30), Varsity Four (7:36.20-7:44.70) and Second Varsity Four. The Cavaliers’ Fourth Varsity Four won the 2V4, topping UVa’s Second Varsity Four (7:47.40-7:48.10). Tennessee (7:58.60) finished third.
In addition, Virginia’s Fourth Varsity Eight defeated Duke’s Third Varsity Eight 6:56.50-7:08.10.
Meyer breaks 800m record
The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field team kept up the record-breaking performances at the Raleigh Relays on Saturday. The day’s results were highlighted by Michaela Meyer in the 800 meters.
Meyer, a graduate transfer from Delaware, won the 800m with a time of 2:02.20, breaking the 36-year-old Virginia school record while also setting meet and facility records. Her time exceeded the qualifying standard (2:02.50) for the U.S. Olympic Trials.
That was not the only school record set on Saturday. The Cavalier women’s 4x100 relay team of Kayla Bonnick, Halle Hazzard, Jada Seaman and Anna Jefferson finished second with a UVa all-time best performance of 44.55, bettering the old mark by 1/100th of a second.
Virginia swept the top two spots in the women’s long jump when Caldwell won with a mark of 6.08m (19’ 11.5”) while Seaman was second at 6.02m (19’ 8”). Andrenette Knight won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 58.02. She returned to the track to finish fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.56.
Play suspended at Clemson Invitational
The No. 11 Virginia women’s golf team was in sixth place when the third round of the Clemson Invitational was suspended Saturday due to weather. The final round will be completed Sunday with play scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m.
Virginia made its climb back up the leaderboard during the second round, when the Hoos shot 2-over 290 after opening the event with a first-round score of 18-over 306. UVa was led in the second round by a trio of even-round scores from Jennifer Cleary, Beth Lillie and Celeste Valinho. Riley Smyth and Virginia Bossi both shot 2-over 74.
The Cavaliers had completed 15 holes of their third round when play was stopped. Cleary and Lillie both stood at 2-under par at that time.