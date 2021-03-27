UVa roundup: Cavaliers dispatch Blue Devils on Senior Day

The No. 15 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up a 4-2 victory over No. 8 Duke on Saturday at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The Blue Devils (10-4, 5-3 ACC) won the doubles point, but the Cavaliers (12-2, 8-1 ACC) won four singles matches to pick up their second-straight win over a top-10 opponent.

Freshman Emma Navarro tied the match 1-1 when she finished a 6-3, 6-4 victory against No. 17 Kelly Chen. Fellow freshman Hibah Shaikh put UVa ahead 2-1 with a 6-1, 7-5 victory against Karolina Berankova on court four. Duke won in straight sets on court two to tie the match at 2-2.

The remaining three courts all split their first two sets. Just as the third sets were getting underway, it began to rain, sending the match into a delay. After a 20-minute wait, it was decided to move the competition indoors. Play resumed 15 minutes later.

Junior Amber O’Dell had a 3-1 lead in her third set when play was halted. She won the final three games indoors to earn a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory on court six to put UVa on the brink.