UVa roundup: Cavaliers' comeback comes up short in ACC title game

The No. 5 Virginia field hockey team fell behind early, then made things interesting late but the Cavaliers could not complete the comeback in a 3-2 loss to No. 1 North Carolina on Friday in the ACC Tournament championship match at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, N.C.

The Hoos (13-7, 3-3 ACC) did not take a shot in the first half and trailed the Tar Heels (17-0, 6-0 ACC) 2-0 heading into the final period. Virginia scored twice in the final 12:30 of the game, but an insurance goal by the Tar Heels’ Ryleigh Heck in the final four minutes of the contest proved to be the difference.

“The team fought hard to the end with the belief and desire they competed with to get us to the final," Virginia coach Michele Madison said. "There were some world-class hockey moments today."

North Carolina scored on a penalty corner 10 minutes into the first quarter, then added a second penalty corner goal nine minutes into the second half to put Virginia in a 2-0 hole.

The Cavaliers took their first shot 6:44 into the second half, a shot wide right by Laura Janssen. UVa had more success on its second shot of the game. Meghen Hengerer sent a pass to the far side of the cage, where Annie McDonough had an open view of the net and scored to cut the deficit to one.

Heck scored for UNC with 3:03 remaining, taking a shot from the end line after getting past the Virginia defenders to put the Tar Heels back up by two. Ninety seconds later, Janssen scored on a redirect off a shot by Cato Geusgens on a penalty corner, making it a one-goal game with 1:35 remaining.

Virginia pulled its goalkeeper, but could not find the equalizer as North Carolina held on to win its sixth-straight ACC title.

"We had several players come through when needed," Madison said. "Emily Fields sparked us in the third quarter today and got the attack going."

The Tar Heels outshot the Cavaliers 18-5 and had a 10-3 advantage on penalty corners. Jet Trimborn made a career-high seven saves for Virginia.

"Solid play by Jet as she set a career high in saves," Madison said.

The Cavaliers now turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament. Virginia will learn where it will land in this year's bracket during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show, which will stream on Sunday at 10 p.m. on NCAA.com.

First and second-round NCAA Tournament matches will be played at four sites to be announced on Sunday evening. First-round matches will be played on Nov. 11 and second-round games on Nov. 13. The NCAA semifinals and championships will be held Nov. 18-20 in Storrs, Conn.

"I am looking forward to a good rest and the release of the brackets on Sunday,” Madison said.

Hoos fall in five sets

For the second year in a row, Boston College knocked off Virginia on its homecourt in a five-set showdown.

On Friday, the Eagles (17-10, 5-8 ACC) earned a hard-fought 25-19, 19-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-13 victory over the Cavaliers (11-13, 3-10 ACC) at the Connell Recreation Center. The two teams were separated by just two points for the entire match with BC holding the edge, 108-106.

It only took Virginia outside hitter Grace Turner four complete sets to register a career-high 24 kills, the most by a Cavalier in a single match since 2018. Turner took 54 swings, hit .296 and registered eight digs.

Middle blocker Veresia Yon notched 11 kills with no attack errors on 14 swings to hit .786, the best hitting percentage by a UVa player in a single match since 2016. Setter Gabby Easton dished out match-high 46 assists and tied for a match-high four aces.

For the match, Virginia hit .280, its best hitting percentage in an ACC contest since 2019.

The Cavaliers return to action on Sunday when they travel to Syracuse (10-12, 6-6 ACC) for a 1 p.m. matchup that will stream on ACC Network Extra.