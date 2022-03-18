UVa roundup: Cavaliers closing in on second straight national championship

The Virginia women’s swimming and diving team is closing in on its second straight national championship.

The Cavaliers extended their lead in the team standings by winning three more NCAA championships on Friday night at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

Heading into the final day of competition, Virginia leads the standings with 386.5 points, ahead of Stanford (276), Texas (257), N.C. State (193) and Alabama (177).

Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass each won their second individual national titles of the meet and UVa won its third relay of the NCAA Championships.

Walsh cruised to the win in the 400-yard IM, setting a UVa and pool record with a time of 3:57.25. Walsh finished three seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Ella Nelson placed third in 4:02.25 and Emma Weyant finished fourth in a personal-best 4:03.17.

Douglass followed with a win in the 100-yard butterfly. Her time of 49.04 set an American record, her second in an individual event. Jessica Nava finished 14th in 51.88 and junior Lexi Cuomo was 15th in 51.97.

UVa’s relay group of Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Alex Walsh and Douglass tied their own American/US Open/NCAA Record set at the ACC Championships to win the 400-yard medley relay in 3:22.24.

Wenger and Gretchen Walsh both picked up silvers in their respective individual events. Wenger finished second, just .04 seconds off first, in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 56.97. Gretchen Walsh swam under the previous American record time in 49.00 to finish second in the 100-yard backstroke.

Reilly Tiltmann won the consolation final of the 200-yard freestyle to place ninth with a time of 1:43.55. Tiltmann returned to the pool in the 100 back, finish fifth in 50.67. Anna Keating was 13th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 59.05.

UVa closes out the NCAA Championships on Saturday with the 1,650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, platform diving and 400 free relay.

No. 14 Virginia tops Pitt

The No. 14 Virginia women’s lacrosse team earned a 17-7 win over Pitt on Friday night at Klöckner Stadium. Ashlyn McGovern led UVa (5-5, 1-3 ACC) with a career-high seven goals, while Rachel Clark had four goals and two assists.

The Cavaliers outscored the Panthers (4-5, 0-4 ACC) 7-2 in the second quarter and 6-1 in the third quarter and held Pitt to just two second half goals. UVa out-shot Pitt, 40-18 and had 16 caused turnovers.

No. 11 UVa downs FSU

The No. 11 Virginia women’s tennis team opened the weekend with a 6-1 victory over Florida State on Friday at the Boar’s Head Resort. UVa (11-3, 3-2 ACC) won the doubles point and picked up wins on four singles courts. The Seminoles (7-7, 1-5 ACC) were playing shorthanded and forfeited the sixth singles slot.

Virginia got off to a hot start with two dominant doubles victories, with Natasha Subhash and Elaine Chervinsky winning on 6-0 on court three and Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh closing out a 6-1 victory on the top court to secure the doubles point.

The Cavaliers went into singles play with a 2-0 lead because of the forfeit. Navarro made it 3-0 with a 6-3, 6-2 win against No. 16 Petra Hule. Shaikh clinched the victory with a 6-2, 6-2 win on court four.

Cavaliers have All-MASC selections

The Virginia men’s and women’s squash teams landed 11 total selections on the MASC all-conference teams. The Virginia women earned six selections, while the men had five, totaling the second-most among member schools.

Headlining the All-MASC first team for Virginia was Rookie of the Year Meagan Best (13-6). She was joined by Maria Moya (11-8) and Olivia Walsh (11-8). Emma Jinks (12-5), Sydney Maxwell (11-8) and Maureen Foley (11-5) landed second team selections.

Aly Hussein (16-4) and Omar El Torkey (14-6) each earned first team honors as members of the MASC champion Cavaliers. Hussein and El Torkey are the two most recent recipients of the MASC Player of the Year award. Cullen Little (11-8), Taha Dinana (12-6) and Myles McIntyre each earned second team selections.