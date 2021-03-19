UVa roundup: Cavaliers close in on swimming national title

Paige Madden won the 200-yard freestyle national championship on Friday as the Virginia women’s swimming and diving team moved one step closer to winning the team title at the NCAA Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Heading into the final day of competition, the Cavaliers lead the meet with 344 points. N.C. State is second (241), Texas third (224), California fourth (210) and Ohio State fifth (177.5).
It was Madden’s second win in two individual events. Madden won the 200 free in 1:42.35 to best her previous school record of 1:42.39 in the event. In addition to Madden's victory, Virginia also picked up a pair of second place finishes on Friday.
Ella Nelson took silver in the 400-yard individual medley in 4:02.33 to improve on her own UVa record, while Kate Douglass was second in the 100-yard butterfly in 49.55, also besting her own UVa record.
Alexis Wenger podiumed with a third-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke. Wenger finished in 57.67, becoming the eighth fastest performer in history in the event.
In addition to Douglass, the Cavaliers had three swimmers in the 100 fly finals. Lexi Cuomo finished eighth in 51.80 to earn All-America honors. Abby Harter finished 12th in 51.93 and Jessica Nava was 15th in 52.15 as both earned honorable mention All-America.
In the 200 free, Alex Walsh finished fifth with a time of 1:44.12 to earn All-America honors. Kyla Valls earned honorable mention All-American with a 13th-place finish in 1:45.63.
UVa had two swimmers in the 100-yard backstroke finals. Caroline Gmelich earned All-America honors with an eighth-place finish in 51.78. Reilly Tiltmann finished ninth with a time of 51.33 to earn honorable mention All-America honors.
Virginia concluded the night with a second-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Gmelich, Wenger, Cuomo and Douglass, respectively, combined for a time of 1:34.13.
Virginia tops Virginia Tech
In their third meeting of the 2020-21 season, the Virginia men's soccer team scored both of its goals in the second half in a 2-0 victory over Virginia Tech on Friday at Klöckner Stadium. The Cavaliers (6-5-1, 2-1 ACC spring) produced their third clean sheet of the spring and won their third straight home match.
UVa broke through just 1:55 into the second half when Kaya Ignacio scored his second goal of the 2020-21 season when he one-touched a cross from Nick Berghold that beat the Virginia Tech goalkeeper.
Virginia made it 2-0 a little over 10 minutes later when Kevin Ogudugu scored on a strike from the top of the box that cleared the head of the Hokie goalkeeper for his second goal in three games.