UVa roundup: Cavaliers close in on swimming national title

Paige Madden won the 200-yard freestyle national championship on Friday as the Virginia women’s swimming and diving team moved one step closer to winning the team title at the NCAA Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Heading into the final day of competition, the Cavaliers lead the meet with 344 points. N.C. State is second (241), Texas third (224), California fourth (210) and Ohio State fifth (177.5).

It was Madden’s second win in two individual events. Madden won the 200 free in 1:42.35 to best her previous school record of 1:42.39 in the event. In addition to Madden's victory, Virginia also picked up a pair of second place finishes on Friday.

Ella Nelson took silver in the 400-yard individual medley in 4:02.33 to improve on her own UVa record, while Kate Douglass was second in the 100-yard butterfly in 49.55, also besting her own UVa record.

Alexis Wenger podiumed with a third-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke. Wenger finished in 57.67, becoming the eighth fastest performer in history in the event.