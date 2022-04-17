UVa roundup: Cavaliers clinch ACC regular-season title with win over Eagles

The No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis team completed a perfect run through ACC play and clinched the conference regular season title with a 7-0 win over Boston College on Sunday at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The Cavaliers (19-5, 12-0 ACC) also secured the top seed in next week’s ACC Tournament in Rome, Ga.

“It was a great effort by the guys," Virginia coach Andres Pedroso said. "You know, we had a tough February, losing five matches in a row to top-five teams, but we learned a lot from it. And the guys responded, and you saw that in the ACC season. So I'm really happy about it. They were super professional. They just keep evolving, keep growing, and keep working hard together and that's what this team does when we're playing together.”

Bar Botzer and Alexander Kiefer opened the match with a 6-1 win on doubles court three. After Boston College (5-16, 0-12 ACC) won on court two, Iñaki Montes and Ryan Goetz won 6-4 on the top court to clinch the doubles point for Virginia.

In singles, all three of the Cavaliers’ fifth-years who were honored before the match in the annual Senior Day ceremony logged victories. Jackson Allen picked up the clinching point with a 6-0, 6-3 victory on court four. Jefferson Dockter won 6-2, 6-3 against Shreekar Eedara on court six and Gianni Ross picked up a dominant 6-0, 6-1 victory on court three.

Botzer, playing on the top court, won 6-4, 6-2 against Max Motlagh. Goetz sailed through a 6-1, 6-0 victory on court two. Kiefer closed out the sweep with a 6-2, 6-3 win on five.

Now the Cavaliers turn their attention to the ACC Tournament, which will be held Apr. 20-24 at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Ga. The Cavaliers will have a double-bye in the tournament, beginning play on Friday at 10 a.m. in the quarterfinals.

“The postseason in this program means a lot and that's what we prepare all season for," Pedroso said. "We've got a lot of tough competition at the ACC Championships. we're not taking anybody lightly. Every match can be a war. We'll be ready. That's how it is in the postseason. It's everyone's 0-0. No wins, no losses. It's a new season. So that's how we're gonna approach it.”

No. 8 UVa ends regular season with win

The No. 8 Virginia women’s tennis team closed out the regular season with a 5-2 win over Georgia Tech on Sunday at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex in Atlanta, Ga.

The Cavaliers (18-4) finished conference play with a 10-3 record in a three-way tie for third place with Miami and N.C. State. By virtue of tiebreakers, Miami will be the three seed, Virginia the four and N.C. State the five in next week’s ACC Tournament.

Georgia Tech opened the match with a win on doubles court three. Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh evened it with a 6-2 win on court one against the fifth-ranked doubles team of Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura. With the doubles point on the line, Sofia Munera and Natasha Subhash battled back from trailing 6-2 in a tiebreaker to win it 10-8 and secure the doubles point for the Cavaliers.

Sara Ziodato gave UVa a 2-0 lead with a 6-2, 6-1 win on court six, but the Yellow Jackets took courts three and four in straight sets to tie the match. Navarro gave Virginia a 3-2 edge with a 6-4, 6-3 win against Lee.

The final two courts were three-set battles. Subhash rebounded from dropping her first set 6-2 against Kylie Bilchev with a 6-4 win in the second set. She took the third set 6-2 to clinch the victory for the Cavaliers. Hibah Shaikh and Gia Cohen traded 6-3 wins to go to a third set. Shaikh broken Cohen’s serve at 6-5 to win 7-5 to close out the match.

“Today was a battle," Virginia coach Sara O'Leary said. "Credit to Georgia Tech. They played and competed well. I think the doubles point was a big difference-maker today. Sofia and Natasha were down 2-6 in the deciding match tiebreaker. Sofia made one of the best gets I’ve ever seen on one of those match points and our entire team played with such determination, toughness and belief after that. There were a lot of momentum switches within the entire match but I loved the composure and focus everyone played with no matter what the situation was. I’m super proud of our team.”