The Virginia men’s tennis team are ACC champions once again.

The Cavaliers won their third consecutive conference title on Sunday with a 4-1 win over Duke in the ACC Tournament championship match at Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C.

The Cavaliers (24-4) won the ACC Tournament championship for the 15th time in program history and for the third time under head coach Andres Pedroso.

Virginia has won 38 straight matches in ACC play, going 12-0 each of the last three seasons, and 47 straight matches against ACC opponents that includes tournament play and other matches that did not count toward the conference standings.

Grad student Ryan Goetz won the clinching point for Virginia, while junior Chris Rodesch was named the tournament MVP.

“Credit to Duke for a great college tennis match,” Pedroso said. “That program is playing some really good tennis and competing really hard. They'll be a dangerous team at the NCAA Tournament. So credit to that team credit to their coaches. They're doing a great job. Our team battled hard. We knew there were going to be some ups and downs. We knew there were going to be some momentum swings and we just hung in there and stayed composed and believed in ourselves. So really proud of these guys for the effort all weekend. These championships are really special. And we're going to take a lot of confidence from this weekend into the NCAA Tournament.”

Goetz and Alex Kiefer got the Cavaliers off to a strong start with a 6-3 win on doubles court three. Chris Rodesch and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg clinched the doubles point for UVa with a 6-4 win on court two.

In singles, the Cavaliers won four first sets, but Duke (20-6) managed to split sets on courts one, three and five to force third sets. Måns Dahlberg rebounded from a 6-4 loss in his first set to take his second 6-3 on court six to force a third set against Jake Krug.

Von der Schulenburg put the Cavaliers up 2-0 with a 6-4, 6-2 win against Andrew Zhang on court three, but the Blue Devils countered with a straight-set win on court two to make it 2-1. Dahlberg went down 2-0 in his third set against Jake Krug, but rallied to win 6-3 and put Virginia ahead 3-1.

Goetz had dropped his second set in a tiebreaker, falling 7-3 against Connor Krug, but won the third set 6-2 to clinch the victory.

The Cavaliers head into the ACC tournament on a 16-match win streak. The NCAA Selection Show will stream online on NCAA.com on May 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Men's golf falls in semifinals

The No. 16 Virginia men’s golf team advanced to the match play portion of the ACC Championships for the first time after finishing tied for third place in stroke play on Sunday.

During their semifinal match with second-seed Wake Forest, the Cavaliers lost 3-0-2. Georgia Tech and Duke faced off in the other semifinal match. The match plays finals take place Monday at the Golf Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, N.C.

Wake Forest picked up wins when Mark Power defeated George Duangmanee 2&1, Scotty Kennon topped Ben James 5&4 and ACC medalist Michael Brennan beat Deven Patel 6&5. UVa’s Pietro Bovari and WFU’s Boyd Owens were tied after 18 holes. The Cavaliers’ Bryan James and the Deacons’ Andrew McLauchlan were also tied after 18 holes.

UVa will await its site assignment for the NCAA Regionals, which will take place May 15-17 at six different sites. The selections will be announced by the NCAA on May 3 at 1 p.m. on GOLF Channel.

Softball swept by Louisville

The Virginia softball team fell behind early and weren’t able to rally in a 9-2 loss to Louisville on Sunday in the series finale at Palmer Park on Sunday. The win completed a three-game series sweep for the Cardinals (32-14, 13-4 ACC).

Molly Grube (7-9) took the loss for the Cavaliers (29-18, 8-13 ACC) after giving up three runs on two hits before leaving the game in the first inning. She was the first of four pitchers used on the afternoon by Virginia. Savanah Henley worked 4.1 scoreless innings in relief for the Hoos and finished with three strikeouts.

Jade Hylton was 2-for-4 for the Cavaliers at the top of the lineup, while Tori Gilbert was 1-for-2 with two walks.

Virginia hits the road for the final ACC series next weekend when the Hoos take on Syracuse in a three-game series. The series is set to kick off at 3 p.m. on Friday at Skytop Softball Stadium.

No. 10 rowing hosts No. 1 Texas

The No. 10 Virginia rowing team will host top-ranked Texas on Monday at Rivanna Reservoir. The first race is set for 8 a.m.

Virginia will have four crews (Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, Varsity Four and Second Varsity Four) competing against the Longhorns, who have won the past two NCAA championships.

The event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available at the Thomas Temple Allan Boathouse on the west bank of the Rivanna Reservoir.

Spectators can view the event from the Monticello Wesleyan Church on Earlysville Road.