The Virginia baseball team was one strike away from a series sweep against N.C. State.

But the No. 23 Wolfpack scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to earn a 5-4 walk-off victory over the No. 14 Cavaliers on Saturday.

N.C. State (15-5, 2-4 ACC) collected four hits in the fateful final frame, the last coming from Cannon Peebles, who singled home two runs to win the game and help the Wolfpack avoid the series sweep.

The N.C. State rally came after Virginia (17-2, 4-2 ACC) scored three runs in the top of the ninth on back-to-back home runs from Jake Gelof and Kyle Teel, which turned a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead.

The Cavaliers were down a run beginning in the second inning all the way until Gelof’s team-leading sixth homer of the year in the ninth. The home run by Gelof was the 31st of his career, moving him into sole possession of fifth on UVa’s all-time home run list. He finished the day 3-for-4 with triple, a home run and three RBI.

Virginia reliever Jake Berry took the loss, his first first of the season. Berry entered Saturday’s game with a 0.00 ERA and had allowed just one unearned run over 16.1 innings this entire season before the Wolfpack recorded six hits and drew two walks to score three runs off Berry in the bottom of the ninth.

Virginia returns home for six-game homestand, starting with midweek contests against High Point (Tuesday) and Georgetown (Wednesday). Both midweek games are scheduled for 4 p.m. starts.

No. 10 women’s lacrosse tops Pitt

The No. 10 Virginia women’s lacrosse team picked up a 15-11 road victory at Pitt on Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh. After trailing by one midway through the third quarter, the Cavaliers (7-2, 3-1 ACC) scored five straight goals to secure the road victory.

Mackenzie Hoeg led Virginia with a career-high five goals and an assist. Rachel Clark scored four goals and Ashlyn McGovern scored three. Morgan Schwab had five assists and also scored a goal.

Abby Jansen played the second half in goal for the Wahoos, picking up her first career victory.

Softball drops doubleheader to No. 4 Clemson

Two innings spelled the difference on Saturday for Virginia as it dropped both games of a doubleheader at No. 4 Clemson. The Tigers (28-1, 5-0 ACC) won the first game 4-1 behind a three-run third inning before taking the second game 1-0 at McWhorter Stadium.

In the first game, Clemson got on the board in the third inning with a two-out rally. Virginia looked to get out of the inning on a fielder’s choice to short, but upon review the out call at second was overturned to put a Tiger run on the board and leave two runners on. A double to right center drove in two more runs and the Cavaliers turned to the bullpen.

Virginia answered in the fourth with a sacrifice fly to right from Sarah Coon that scored Tori Gilbert. Clemson got the run back in the fourth with bases-loaded fielder’s choice to shallow left to take the lead to 4-1.

In the second game, Clemson took advantage of a throwing error on a bunt to put runners at the corners with one out in the third. Maddie Moore then hit a sac fly to center to bring in the only run of the game.

Virginia and Clemson close the weekend series on Sunday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ACC Network.