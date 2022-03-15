UVa roundup: Cavaliers blanked by Bison

The Virginia softball team was held scoreless on Tuesday in a 2-0 loss to North Dakota State at Palmer Park.

The Bison (14-12) broke through in the pitchers' duel in the fourth inning when Reanna Rudd hit a two-run shot to left center to put the NDSU on the board. The home run proved to be the difference after the Cavaliers (15-11) failed to push a run home.

Mikayla Houge (6-4) took the loss for the Cavaliers after allowing the two runs on three hits with a walk.

Paige Vargas (7-4) picked up the win for the Bison after working 7.0 scoreless innings. She limited the Cavaliers to the two hits while walking one and striking out seven.

“It was definitely disappointing," Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. "We came out a little flat and lacking some energy. Every team on our schedule is competitive and tough and we got out-toughed a little bit and out-efforted a little bit. In those games, one swing of the bat is a difference maker. I’m disappointed with the effort and lack of intent today. Hopefully we take the day off on Wednesday and can reset and recalibrate for N.C. State this weekend.”

Lillie posts runner-up finish

Playing just 35 miles from her hometown of Fullerton, Calif., Virginia graduate student Beth Lillie placed second at the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge at Palos Verdes Golf Club on Tuesday. It marked the second consecutive tournament Lillie has finished as the runner-up.

During Tuesday’s final round, Lillie shot 3-under 68 to complete the 54-hole event at 5-under 208 on the par-71 Palos Verdes Golf Club course. Wake Forest’s Rachel Kuehn claimed medalist honors at 10-under 203. Lillie’s final round score was the second best in the field during the final round of play. It was the 16th top-10 finish for Lillie during her UVa career.

In Virginia’s last outing, Lillie was the runner up at the Moon Golf Invitational, where she shot a career-best 7-under 209. UVa finished the 16-team tournament in third place at 12-over 864. The Cavaliers posted a final-round score of 13-over 297, their highest single-round total for the event. No. 2 Oregon won the team title at 4-under 848. A total of 10 teams in the field are ranked the top-25 of the current Golfstat standings.

Best named MASC Rookie of the Year

Virginia women’s squash player Meagan Best has been named the Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference's Rookie of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.

Playing in the first position, Best helped guide the Cavaliers through a MASC Championship run in which her team finished as runners-up to Drexel. She also competed for the Hoos in the CSA Team Championships, where the Cavaliers achieved their best finish to a season at No. 7 in the nation. Best finished the season with an overall record of 13-6.

UVa sweeps ACC men’s tennis honors

Virginia seniors William Woodall and Gianni Ross were named the ACC Men's Tennis Doubles Team of the Week, while Chris Rodesch was named the ACC Men's Tennis Player of the Week in honors announced Tuesday.

Rodesch returned to the top spot in the singles lineup and picked up a pair of straight-set victories against ranked opponents. He downed No. 44 Axel Nefve of Notre Dame, and then followed that with a victory over No. 92 Etienne Donnett of Louisville.

Ross and Woodall posted two wins this week, helping UVa win the doubles point in both matches.

Hoos finish fifth at General Hackler

The Virginia men’s golf team used a strong finishing round to place fifth at the General Hackler Championship at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The Cavaliers shot 6-under 282 during Monday afternoon’s third round for a 54-hole total of 4-under 860. UVa shot 1-over 289 during the first two rounds.

The Cavaliers, ranked No. 47 in the latest Golfstat poll, finished better than five other teams ahead of them in the ranking. No. 18 Auburn captured the team title at 25-under 839. UVa’s top finisher was senior Pietro Bovari, who claimed 17th place.