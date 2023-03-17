The No. 14 Virginia baseball team clinched its second consecutive road ACC series with a 7-0 win over No. 23 N.C. State on Friday.

The Cavaliers (17-1, 4-1 ACC) earned their first-ever series victory over the Wolfpack (14-5, 1-4 ACC) in Raleigh. Prior to Friday, Virginia had lost all 13 of its three-game road series at N.C. State dating back to 1990.

Virginia, which took two of three games at then-No. 14 North Carolina last weekend, has won its first two road series of the year against Top-25 opponents for the first time since 2016, when it took two out of three against then-No. 13 North Carolina and then-No. 1 Miami.

Until the eighth inning on Friday, Virginia was on the right side of a 1-0 pitcher’s duel between Cavalier righty Brian Edgington and NC State’s Matt Willadsen. The Wahoos broke things open by scoring four runs in the top of the eighth inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from Kyle Teel.

The Cavaliers tacked on two more insurance runs in the ninth on back-to-back doubles by Ethan O’Donnell and Jake Gelof.

Edgington earned his fourth win of the season after he pitched 6.1 innings, scattered four hits and struck out four. Evan Blanco (0.1 IP), Kevin Jaxel (0.2 IP), Angelo Tonas (0.1 IP) and Jay Woolfolk (1.1 IP) combined for UVa’s fourth shutout of the year, which is tied for the fourth most in the country.

The three-game ACC series wraps up on Saturday at 2 p.m. Virginia will have freshman Jack O’Connor (1-1) on the mound. He will be opposed by N.C. State lefty Dominic Fritton.

Men’s tennis tops UNC

The No.12 Virginia men’s tennis team opened the weekend with a 4-0 victory over No. 9 North Carolina (11-5, 3-1 ACC) on Friday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club indoor courts.

The Cavaliers (13-4, 5-0 ACC) won the doubles point and picked up singles victories on courts one, four and six to remain perfect in conference play. Chris Rodesch picked up the clinching point on court one.

“This was a solid win for our team today against an always very good North Carolina team,” Virginia head coach Andres Pedroso said. “We will surely be seeing them down the road in the ACC Tournament. I’m especially proud of our first year, Mans Dahlberg, for fighting back from four match points down in the second set to get himself back in the match. Those are the types of mental efforts it’s going to take for this team to maximize, and I’m confident we will in time. Thank you to the Wahoo fans for coming out to the Boar’s Head today to cheer us on. It’s always an honor to play in front of them.”

Wrestling season wraps up

The season came to a close for the Virginia wrestling team on Friday in the NCAA Championships at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. Neil Antrassian and Justin McCoy fell in the consolation brackets of the early session.

McCoy split his matches on the day, opening the day with a 7-3 decision over Columbia’s Joshua Ogunsanya. McCoy jumped out to an early lead on Ogunsanya and never looked back, giving him wins over Ogunsanya in consecutive seasons at the NCAA Championships.

He then battled with seventh-seeded Michael Caliendo of North Dakota State in the third round of consolations, pulling to within one at 5-4 before a late takedown by Caliendo locked up the decision.

Antrassian opened the day with a match against No. 19 seed Jacob Nolan of Binghamton. Antrassian fell behind early but battled back and pulled within one at 6-5 in the second period on a takedown, but an escape in the third after Nolan chose bottom iced the match with the 7-5 decision.

“Our guys went out firing,” Virginia coach Steve Garland said. “They were so aggressive it actually hurt them in some positions, but I would rather have that than a guard and protect mentality. Those two guys are competitors. They went so hard. They competed in such a way. We are hurting right now for sure, but we are so proud of Justin and Neil.”