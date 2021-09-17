UVa roundup: Cavaliers blank Wake Forest to open ACC play

The No. 7 Virginia women’s soccer team opened ACC play with a 1-0 win over previously unbeaten Wake Forest on Friday in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Diana Ordoñez scored the lone goal of the game for Virginia (8-1-0, 1-0-0 ACC) in the 20th minute. Lia Godfrey slipped a pass through a pair of defenders toward the box, where Ordoñez picked it up as she slipped in behind her defender. The junior forward fired a right-footed shot from near the penalty mark to the left of the keeper for the goal.
The Cavaliers' goal was the first conceded by the Demon Deacons (8-1-0, 0-1-0 ACC) this season. Wake Forest had posted eight shutouts and 739:32 of scoreless soccer this season prior to Ordoñez’s goal.
“It’s tough in this league to pick up points on the road, especially this year when every team in the league is strong, so we’re happy to get this result over a good Wake Forest side," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "We are still growing as a team and we need to continue to work hard to make gains in the areas we need to moving forward.”
Virginia returns home to host No. 4 Duke in a 7 p.m. contest on Thursday at Klöckner Stadium.
Barnett and Asfaw win Virginia Invitational
Freshman Mia Barnett and senior Rohann Asfaw each won their respective races to pace the Virginia men’s and women’s cross country teams at the Virginia Invitational at Panorama Farms. The Cavalier women won their 5k race while the UVa men placed second to Navy in the 8k competition.
Barnett won in her collegiate debut with a time of 17:13.7 as Virginia took five of the top seven places to finish with 17 points. Helena Lindsay was second at 17:25.2 while Sophie Atkinson was fourth (17:38.2). Gabby Karas and Margot Appleton rounded out UVa’s scoring with sixth- (17:52.8) and seventh-place (17:54.4) finishes respectively. Navy finished second in the women’s race with 48 points.
Asfaw’s win was the fifth of his career and marked the fourth time he has finished first at Panorama Farms. He managed to overtake Navy senior Gregory Mathias in the final 200 meters and sprinted past him to cross the finish line in a course record time of 24:14.7. Mathias was second at 24:19.2.
No. 11 UVa edged in ACC opener
The No. 11 Virginia field hockey team fell 1-0 to No. 5 Louisville (7-0, 1-0 ACC) in its ACC opener on Friday at Trager Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Louisville’s Mattie Tabor scored the lone goal of the game, taking a shot from the right side of the cage into the left corner five minutes into the second quarter.
Virginia (4-2, 0-1 ACC) held a 5-4 edge in shots in the first half, with Louisville’s goalie Mila de Kuijer making four saves in the first quarter. The Cavaliers held the offensive edge in the second half, taking five shots, but coming up empty. The UVa defense kept the Cavaliers in the game, not allowing a Louisville shot in the second half.