UVa roundup: Cavaliers blank Wake Forest to open ACC play

The No. 7 Virginia women’s soccer team opened ACC play with a 1-0 win over previously unbeaten Wake Forest on Friday in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Diana Ordoñez scored the lone goal of the game for Virginia (8-1-0, 1-0-0 ACC) in the 20th minute. Lia Godfrey slipped a pass through a pair of defenders toward the box, where Ordoñez picked it up as she slipped in behind her defender. The junior forward fired a right-footed shot from near the penalty mark to the left of the keeper for the goal.

The Cavaliers' goal was the first conceded by the Demon Deacons (8-1-0, 0-1-0 ACC) this season. Wake Forest had posted eight shutouts and 739:32 of scoreless soccer this season prior to Ordoñez’s goal.

“It’s tough in this league to pick up points on the road, especially this year when every team in the league is strong, so we’re happy to get this result over a good Wake Forest side," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "We are still growing as a team and we need to continue to work hard to make gains in the areas we need to moving forward.”

Virginia returns home to host No. 4 Duke in a 7 p.m. contest on Thursday at Klöckner Stadium.

