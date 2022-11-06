UVa roundup: Cavaliers blank Panthers to reach ACC semifinals

Led by a standout performance from goalkeeper Holden Brown and the Virginia defense, the Cavaliers held Pittsburgh scoreless en route to a 1-0 victory on Sunday in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals at Klöckner Stadium.

Brown recorded a season-high nine saves as the Cavaliers (10-4-3, 5-1-2 ACC) kept their eighth clean sheet of the season and earned their second victory of the season over the Panthers (8-4-5, 3-2-3 ACC).

“This was a very professional showing from our guys tonight," Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said. "Pitt is a really good team, and very tough to beat once, let alone twice in a season. We did a great job tonight using what we know about them to our advantage and get a win and move on.”

Reese Miller scored the lone goal of the game for Virginia in the 21st minute. Miller, who scored his first career goal against Pitt earlier this season, found himself in a nearly identical situation on Sunday.

A low, diagonal ball was played by Daniel Mangarov to the feet of Leo Afonso at the top of the box. Then, thanks to an intelligent flick from Afonso into the penalty area, Miller found himself with just the goalkeeper to beat. He took advantage of the opportunity, firing a shot into the low corner to put the Cavaliers on top for good.

Virginia’s defense was able to make the early goal stand up, but was tested throughout the match. Just minutes after the Cavaliers grabbed the lead, Pitt’s Michael Sullivan rocketed a shot off the crossbar, coming mere inches from leveling the score.

With heavy pressure from the Panthers deep in Virginia’s end of the field, Pitt’s Rodrigo Almeida rifled a shot on goal from outside the penalty area but was denied by Brown. The ricochet fell to Pitt’s Lucas Rosa, who again sent a ball toward the net, but Brown punched it away to keep Virginia ahead.

Cavaliers’ comeback falls short

In search of its first win of the series since 2003, the Virginia volleyball team came up short at Syracuse on Sunday afternoon, falling 19-25, 11-25, 25-20, 22-25 at the Women’s Building in Syracuse, N.Y.

For the second consecutive match, Grace Turner led the Cavaliers (11-14, 3-11 ACC) with a match-high 16 kills on 45 swings, while adding one ace and four digs. Setter Gabby Easton registered her fourth double-double of the season with a match-high 29 assists and 10 digs.

The Orange (11-13, 7-7 ACC) finished with a dozen service aces — second most by a UVA opponent this season — while Virginia had only three. Syracuse also out-blocked the Cavaliers, 9.0 to 1.0, marking the most lopsided performance by UVA this season. For the match, the Orange had just 13 attack errors in contrast to Virginia’s 25.