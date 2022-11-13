UVa roundup: Cavaliers blank Fairleigh Dickinson in NCAA Tournament opener

The third-seeded Virginia women’s soccer team scored three second-half goals and the defense delivered a clean sheet in the Cavaliers' 4-0 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at Klöckner Stadium.

Four different players netted goals for the Wahoos (14-3-3), who advance to face Xavier in the second round.

“It was a good win," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "We are very happy to be moving on."

Virginia got on the board in the seventh minute when Maggie Cagle found Haley Hopkins for a header at point-blank range following a saved penalty kick. The Cavaliers got their second goal from Alexa Spaanstra on a penalty kick in the 60th minute.

Virginia ended any hopes of a Fairleigh Dickinson comeback with two quick goals in the final minutes. Talia Staude found the back of the net with a header from the left side of the box off a corner from Sarah Clark in the 83rd minute, then freshman Meredith McDermott capped the scoring with a goal in the 84th minute.

While the Virginia offense was rolling, Cavaliers goalkeeper Cayla White earned her ninth clean sheet of the season.

While happy with the win, Swanson said there are some lessons to be learned that the Cavaliers can apply as they move deeper into the tournament.

"There are things we can take away from this game," Swanson said. "We did some good things, but we’ve got to be more consistent in how we manage games like this. We won, which is good, but when you win and you can learn some things and apply those to the next game, that’s a good thing, too.”

Six Cavaliers win titles

Six members of the Virginia wrestling team claimed championships at Appalachian State to lead a group of 24 placewinners in the day of competition.

Two of the six champions came in the Mountaineer Invitational competition — an invited tournament — with Neil Antrassian claiming the title at 184 pounds and Michael Battista taking first at 197 pounds. Four other wrestlers claimed titles in the open bracket of the tournament: Keyveon Roller (133), Nick Hamilton (165), Rocco Contino (174) and Jessie Knight (285).

UVa women earn at-large bid

The Virginia women’s cross country team has earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Cross Country Championships, which will take place on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.

The selection comes following an impressive postseason performance from the Cavaliers, who placed third at the Southeast Regional behind N.C. State and North Carolina, missing out on the automatic qualifying spots by just once position. The performance comes just two weeks after the ACC Championships in which Virginia again finished third, beating North Carolina in a head-to-head race.

Hoos win three races at Rivanna Romp

The Virginia rowing team won three of four races at the Rivanna Romp on Sunday on the Rivanna Reservoir. UVa won the Varsity Eight, Varsity Four and Varsity Two races as the Cavaliers concluded their fall season.

The annual regatta featured crews from UCF, Duke, Louisville, Navy and North Carolina. Virginia has captured the last 16 Varsity Eight races at the Romp, while the UVa Varsity Four has won 13 of the last 15 races.

“The fall has been an incredible opportunity for the team to bond and train hard together,” UVA co-captains Tahne Badenhorst and Larkin Brown said. “We have taken this semester to get faster, be gritty and learn a lot from each other.

“The team is looking strong this year and it was awesome to witness that today at the Rivanna Romp. We are so proud of this team and looking forward to what we can achieve.”

UVa sweeps Columbia

The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team (2-1) won 6-3 over No. 9 Columbia (0-1) and the No. 8 Virginia women’s squash team (1-1) upset No. 4 Columbia (0-1), 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at the McArthur Squash Center.