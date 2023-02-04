Both the Virginia men's and women's squash teams will be playing for MASC championships on Sunday.

The No. 6 UVa men defeated MIT 9-0 on Saturday to move to 2-0 in the MASC Squash Championship and advance to Sunday's final at the McArthur Squash Center.

The No. 7 Virginia women advanced to Sunday's final after winning a pair of matches on Saturday afternoon at the McArthur Squash Center. In UVa’s first match of the day, the Cavaliers cruised to a 9-0 win over MASC newcomer Stanford. The Hoos wrapped up the day with an 8-0 win over Dickinson.

Four players went 2-0 on the day for the UVa women. Sydney Maxwell won at the No. 1 position against Dickinson and No. 5 spot against Stanford. Maureen Foley won at the two against Dickinson and the six vs. Stanford. Nasreen Hashmi picked up wins at seven and six and Griffin Dewey won at eight and seven.

The Virginia men earned their second sweep of the weekend and did not drop a game in a 9-0 win over MIT. The Cavaliers picked up an 8-0 over Navy on Friday to begin the tournament.

On Saturday, CJ Baldini picked up the first win of the day for UVa with a 3-0 decision at six. He was followed just a minute later by Evan Hajek’s 3-0 victory at the seven position.

No. 1 on the ladder for Virginia, Aly Hussein, made it 3-0 with his sweep. Taha Dinana and Patrick Keller clinched the match with wins at three and nine to close out the first wave of players.

Virginia’s second wave included wins from Cullen Little at the five, Omar El Torkey at the two and JP Tew at the four. Myles McIntyre closed out the 9-0 day with his win at eight.

No. 1 UVa's win streak snapped

The No. 1 Virginia men’s tennis team suffered its first defeat of the season Friday, falling 4-3 against No. 5 Kentucky at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. The loss snaps a 29-match win streak for the Cavaliers dating back to last season.

After dropping the doubles point, Virginia (6-1) won four of six first singles sets, with Alexander Kiefer being edged 7-5 in a tiebreaker in the last to wrap up. Kiefer dropped his second set on court five 6-3 as Kentucky (7-0) took a 2-0 lead.

UVa's Iñaki Montes rallied from a 6-2 deficit in his tiebreaker to decide his second set to win it 8-6 and take his match on the top court against Alafia Ayeni. Jeffrey von der Schulenburg followed with a 7-5, 6-4 win against No. 14 Joshua Lapadat on court two to tie the match 2-2.

Douglas Yaffa rebounded from a 6-3 loss in his first set against JJ Mercer to win 6-2, 6-2 in the second and third and give UVa a 3-2 lead. Mans Dahlberg had won his first set 6-2 on court four but gave up a late break to drop his second 7-5 against Jaden Weekes. He then fell 6-3 in the third as Kentucky tied the match at 3-3.

Grad student Ryan Goetz and No. 108 Taha Baadi held the fate of the match on their court. Goetz had won the first set 6-3 and Baadi the second 6-2. Their match was on serve at 5-4 when Weekes tied the match with his win on four.

Baadi won a deuce point to hold and then both players held serve to force the tiebreaker. Baadi went up 5-1 in the breaker, but Goetz won three-straight points to make it 5-4. Baadi won the final two points to close out the victory for Kentucky.

Wrestling team tops American

The Virginia wrestling team (7-5) used three bonus-point victories, including a pair of technical falls, to pull away and grab a 23-15 win over American (7-8) on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Gym.

After American won the first two weight classes, Brian Courtney gutted out a decision at 141 pounds to kick off a stretch of four straight victories for the Cavaliers. Jarod Verkleeren posted a technical fall at 149 pounds before Jake Keating (157) and Justin McCoy (165) would notch back-to-back decisions and claim a 14-9 lead for the Cavaliers.

After another American victory at 174 pounds, Virginia would get a tech fall from Neil Antrassian (184) and a major decision Michael Battista (197) to lock up the dual.

The Hoos, who bounced back from Friday night's loss to No. 7 N.C. State, won six weight classes on the afternoon.

“Stating the obvious, we needed a win and we got one," Virginia coach Steve Garland said.