UVa roundup: Cavaliers advance to ACC Tournament semifinals

The Virginia women’s tennis team advanced to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament with a 4-2 victory over Duke on Friday in Rome, Ga.

The match began on the outdoor courts and resumed on the Rome Tennis Center indoor courts after a two-hour delay. Junior Amber O’Dell had the clinching victory for the Cavaliers (14-5, 9-4 ACC) on singles court five.

Virginia will take on top-seed North Carolina (24-0) on Saturday in the semifinals. Match time is set for 10 a.m.

“I’m so proud of the fight and execution by our team today,” said UVa coach Sara O’Leary. “We have had some tough close losses over the past few weeks but that didn’t stop this team from putting in the work and making some adjustments that needed to be made. This group is very unified and resilient and today was an example of that. We are looking forward to getting back out there tomorrow!”

In doubles, Virginia opened up an early advantage when Rosie Johanson and Emma Navarro picked up a 6-1 win over Duke’s No. 7-ranked doubles team of Meible Chi and Margaryta Bilokin. Vivian Glozman and Hibah Shaikh clinched the doubles point with a 6-3 victory on court three.