UVa roundup: Cavaliers advance to ACC Tournament semifinals

The Virginia women’s tennis team advanced to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament with a 4-2 victory over Duke on Friday in Rome, Ga.
The match began on the outdoor courts and resumed on the Rome Tennis Center indoor courts after a two-hour delay. Junior Amber O’Dell had the clinching victory for the Cavaliers (14-5, 9-4 ACC) on singles court five.
Virginia will take on top-seed North Carolina (24-0) on Saturday in the semifinals. Match time is set for 10 a.m.
“I’m so proud of the fight and execution by our team today,” said UVa coach Sara O’Leary. “We have had some tough close losses over the past few weeks but that didn’t stop this team from putting in the work and making some adjustments that needed to be made. This group is very unified and resilient and today was an example of that. We are looking forward to getting back out there tomorrow!”
In doubles, Virginia opened up an early advantage when Rosie Johanson and Emma Navarro picked up a 6-1 win over Duke’s No. 7-ranked doubles team of Meible Chi and Margaryta Bilokin. Vivian Glozman and Hibah Shaikh clinched the doubles point with a 6-3 victory on court three.
Five of the six courts finished their first sets before the rain came and halted play. Virginia and Duke (15-6, 9-4 ACC) also had to wait for North Carolina and Wake Forest to complete their match before resuming play.
After a two-hour delay, Sofia Munera finished off a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Karolina Berankova to give UVa a 2-0 lead. Duke won in straight sets on court two to make it 2-1. Navarro then closed out a 6-1, 6-4 victory on court one against Kelly Chen to put UVa on the brink.
On court five, O’Dell had won her first set 6-1 against Margaryta Bilokin, but dropped the second 6-3. O’Dell won the decider 6-2 to clinch the victory for the Cavaliers.
Wahoos hold off Jackets
The Virginia men’s tennis team held off upset-minded Georgia Tech on Friday, earning a narrow 4-3 victory in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals in Rome, Ga.
Freshman Jeffrey von der Schulenburg rallied from a 3-0 deficit in his third set to win a tiebreaker 7-5 to clinch the victory. Top-seeded Virginia will face 4-seed N.C. State on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the semifinals.
The tightness of the match started in doubles. The Cavaliers and Yellow Jackets split decisions on courts two and three, leaving the point to be decided on court one. Carl Söderlund and William Woodall battled to a 6-6 tie before being edged 7-4 in a tiebreaker, giving the doubles point to Georgia Tech (13-9).
In singles, Gianni Ross knotted the score at 1-1 after picking up a decisive 6-2, 6-1 victory on court five against Brandon McKinney. Söderlund gave UVa a 2-1 lead with a 6-4, 6-0 win against No. 20 Marcus McDaniel on court one. Georgia Tech picked up points with straight-set victories on courts six and three to take a 3-2 lead. Ryan Goetz tied things up with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Keshav Chopra on court four.
On court two, von der Schulenburg had won his first set 6-4 against Andres Martin, but Martin took the second 6-3 and then edged out to a 3-0 lead in the third set. Martin was serving for the match with a 5-4 lead when von der Schulenburg broke his serve to draw even. After two more holds, it went to the tiebreaker which von der Schulenburg won 7-5.
UVa in eighth after opening day
The No. 31 Virginia men’s golf team is tied for eighth place after the opening day of play at the ACC Championships in Milton, Ga. The Cavaliers posted rounds of 7-over 287 and 5-over 285 for a 36-hole total of 12-over 572 at the Capital City Club’s Crabapple Course in Milton, Ga. No. 17 North Carolina took the tournament’s early lead, shooting 21-under 539 to lead second-place NC State by nine strokes.
UVa was led Friday by Chris Fosdick, who had rounds of 71 and 68 on the par-70 course to finish the day in 17th place at 1-under 139. George Duangmanee is in 32nd place at 3-over 143 after shooting 71 and 72. Andrew Orischak is in 35th place at 144 (70-74), Pietro Bovari is 46th at 147 (75-72) while Jack Montague is 57th at 151 (78-73).
Due to the threat of inclement weather in the area, the tournament’s third round has been moved up to a 7:30 a.m. start on Saturday. Following 54 holes of stroke play, the top four team will advance to the match play portion of the championship.