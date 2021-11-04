UVa roundup: Cavaliers advance to ACC semifinals

The No. 5 seed Virginia field hockey team opened ACC Tournament play on Thursday with a 2-0 victory over No. 4 seed Boston College at J.S. Coyne Stadium in Syracuse, N.Y.

The Cavaliers (11-7) advance to play top-seeded Louisville (16-2) on Friday in the ACC semifinals. That game will begin at 1 p.m. Virginia has now made the ACC semifinals each of the past seven years, including 2017, when the Wahoos were the tournament’s No. 1 seed.

The start of Thursday's game was delayed an hour and 20 minutes after a storm blanketed the field in snow and hail. Once the game started, it was played under clear skies.

Laura Janssen scored what ended up being the game-winning goal for Virginia 11:27 into the contest. It was her fifth goal of the season. Rachel Robinson doubled the Cavalier advantage with 7:11 remaining in the first half when she scored off a rebound.

Both teams finished with eight shots, but Virginia held a 7-3 edge in shots on goal. Virginia goaltender Tyler Kennedy finished with seven saves as she earned her second shutout of the season.