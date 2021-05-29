UVa roundup: Cavaliers advance three boats to NCAA grand finals

The No. 4 Virginia rowing team advanced all three boats to the grand finals at the NCAA Rowing Championships on Saturday at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.
The Cavaliers’ Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Four each placed in the top-3 in its A/B semifinal races to advance to Sunday’s grand finals.
Virginia was one of five teams to send each of its three crews to the grand finals, joining top-ranked Texas, No. 2 Washington, No. 3 Stanford and No. 5 Michigan.
“Great racing by UVa today,” Virginia head coach Kevin Sauer said. “Being one of only five teams to have all three boats in the finals is a testament to everyone believing in each other and racing really hard. We are grateful for the opportunity to compete for a spot on the podium tomorrow.”
Virginia’s Varsity Eight placed third behind Stanford (6:08.504) and Washington (6:10.088) with a time of 6:15.426. Brown placed fourth, followed by California and Princeton.
The Cavaliers’ Second Varsity Eight finished third behind Texas (6:11.518) and Stanford (6:13.270) with a time of 6:18.844. Brown placed fourth, while Rutgers and Syracuse finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
Virginia’s Varsity Four finished second behind Texas. The Longhorns defeated the Cavaliers 7:00.511-7:03.529. Ohio State placed third followed by Rutgers, Duke and Washington State.
The NCAA regatta concludes Sunday. Virginia’s first race will be the Varsity Four grand final at 10 a.m., followed by the Second Varsity Eight grand final (10:24 a.m.) and Varsity Eight grand final (10:48 a.m.).
Meyer, Knight make NCAA meet
Virginia’s Michaela Meyer and Andrenette Knight won their respective events to advance to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on the final day of the NCAA East Preliminary Round in Jacksonville, Fla.
Meyer, a graduate student, set a UVa record and Hodges Stadium facility record with a time of 2:00.40. That is the fastest time ever in the 11-year history of the NCAA Preliminary Round events and the second fasted time in the NCAA this season.
Knight, a senior, qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 400-meter hurdles for the fourth time during her collegiate career. She cruised to first place with a time of 56.07.
The Cavaliers’ 4x100-meter relay team also advanced to the national championships. The foursome of Anna Jefferson, Jada Seaman, Kayla Bonnick, Halle Hazzard and a school-record time of 43.75 to be one of 12 teams advancing.
Aiello claims spot on world team
Virginia wrestler Jay Aiello claimed a spot on U23 World Team when he won the 97kg weight class in freestyle at United World Wrestling (UWW) U23 Nationals on Saturday. He will represent the United States in the World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, in November.
Aiello was one of two Virginia wrestlers who earned UWW All-America honors at the event. The other was Michael Battista, who took third at 86kg.
Aiello stormed through the event, going 3-0 on the way to the finals with a pair of shutouts and only surrendering one point on a step out in his semifinal bout. He then won both matches of the best-of-three finals by a score of 11-0 in each match over Samuel Mitchell of the Bulls Wrestling Club.
Battista advanced to the quarterfinals before dropping a 2-1 match to eventual 86kg runner-up Christpher Foca. He then picked up four more victories through the consolation bracket to take the third-place finish.