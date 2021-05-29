UVa roundup: Cavaliers advance three boats to NCAA grand finals

The No. 4 Virginia rowing team advanced all three boats to the grand finals at the NCAA Rowing Championships on Saturday at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.

The Cavaliers’ Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Four each placed in the top-3 in its A/B semifinal races to advance to Sunday’s grand finals.

Virginia was one of five teams to send each of its three crews to the grand finals, joining top-ranked Texas, No. 2 Washington, No. 3 Stanford and No. 5 Michigan.

“Great racing by UVa today,” Virginia head coach Kevin Sauer said. “Being one of only five teams to have all three boats in the finals is a testament to everyone believing in each other and racing really hard. We are grateful for the opportunity to compete for a spot on the podium tomorrow.”

Virginia’s Varsity Eight placed third behind Stanford (6:08.504) and Washington (6:10.088) with a time of 6:15.426. Brown placed fourth, followed by California and Princeton.

The Cavaliers’ Second Varsity Eight finished third behind Texas (6:11.518) and Stanford (6:13.270) with a time of 6:18.844. Brown placed fourth, while Rutgers and Syracuse finished fifth and sixth, respectively.