No. 8 Virginia advanced all three boats to the A/B semifinals at the NCAA Rowing Championship on Friday at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken, N.J. The Cavaliers placed all three boats in the top three in their respective heats, highlighted by a win in the Varsity Four.

The Cavaliers’ Varsity Four topped runner-up Brown 7:27.030-7:31.278 in an outstanding race in heat three. Michigan placed third at 7:42.806.

“Everyone raced well, but it will be a lot tougher [Saturday] in the semifinals,” Virginia head coach Kevin Sauer said. “How about that Varsity Four? What a great win for them.”

Virginia’s Varsity Eight held off Rutgers to place third in heat one with a time of 6:31.557. Washington won the heat in 6:23.367, while Princeton finished second at 6:26.987.

UVa’s Second Varsity Eight turned in a solid performance in heat three, finishing third behind Texas (6:40.965). Pennsylvania finished second at 6:44.428, while Virginia was third in 6:45.574.

The NCAA Championship continues Saturday. UVa’s Varsity Eight will race in A/B semifinal heat two at 8:48 a.m., followed by the Second Varsity Eight in heat two at 9:36 a.m., and the Varsity Four in heat one at 10:12 a.m. The top three finishers in each heat advance to Sunday’s grand finals, while the others race in the petite finals.

Rodesch's run ends in semifinals

Virginia men’s tennis player Chris Rodesch had his run in the NCAA Singles Championship come to an end with a loss in the semifinals. Rodesch, a 9-16 seed, won his first set 6-2 against No. 2 Ethan Quinn of Georgia on Friday but dropped the final two sets 6-2 and 6-4.

The loss snapped a streak of 17 straight wins for Rodesch in his completed singles matches. This was his first loss since a March 12 setback against Notre Dame’s Sebastian Dominko and only his second loss since February 19.

Rodesch ends his season with a 31-6 record in singles, including a 21-3 mark in dual matches. He earned All-America honors in singles for the second straight year.

Adams and Collard fall in doubles semifinals

Virginia women’s tennis players Julia Adams and Mélodie Collard fell in the semifinals of the NCAA Doubles Championship on Friday at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

Adams and Collard, who are ranked No. 10 in the ITA doubles rankings, were edged 6-4, 7-6 (3) by North Carolina’s No. 11 Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig. This is the second time in program history that a Cavalier duo has advanced to the semifinals, matching the run of Rosie Johanson and Emma Navarro in 2021.

Adams and Collard earn All-America honors for doubles with their finish in the championship. They finish the season with a record of 24-6 as a doubles team.

Women's soccer unveils recruiting class

The Virginia women’s soccer team announced the addition of five players in its incoming recruiting class on Friday. The group is the fourth-ranked recruiting class in the nation.

Joining the Cavaliers will be forward/midfielder Ella Carter (Leesburg), defender Aniyah Collier (Snellville, Ga.), midfielder Yuna McCormack (Mill Valley, Calif.), forward Allie Ross (Atlanta, Ga.) and goalkeeper Victoria Safradin (Eastlake, Ohio). All five players are ranked in the IMG Top 150 with both McCormack and Safradin ranked in the top 10.

“Overall, we are very excited about the 2023 class especially when looking at who these young women are, not just as student-athletes, but as people as a whole,” Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. “Each of them will fit extremely well into our team and culture, and also the greater University of Virginia community. Ron Raab, our associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, deserves credit for evaluating and doing the majority of the work to help solidify this class and bring them to Charlottesville."

All-American honors

Virginia sophomore golfer Amanda Sambach was named a second-team All-American by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association on Friday. It marks the second year in a row she has received All-America recognition from the organization. Last year she was an honorable mention selection.

Sambach was a finalist for both the Division I PING Women’s Golf Coaches Association Player of the Year honor and the ANNIKA Award, both of which are presented to the nation’s top female collegiate golfer.

This season she set the UVa record for wins in a season with three. She opened the year by taking medalist honors at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate. She won the ACC Championships by shooting 14-under 202, which was the best performance in the event’s history and also set the Virginia 54-hole scoring record. At the NCAA Regional, she finished as co-medalist. Over the course of 10 tournaments, she posted five top-10 finishes.

Sambach’s 71.31 stroke average was the best single-season mark in Cavalier history as was her total of 19 rounds of par or better. She also set UVa records for par-3 scoring (3.0081 avg.) and par-5 scoring (4.7156). She matched the Virginia single-season mark with five eagles.