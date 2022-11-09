UVa roundup: Cavaliers' ACC Tournament run ends in penalty kick shootout

The Virginia men’s soccer team’s ACC Tournament run ended with a penalty kick shootout loss to Syracuse on Wednesday in the semifinals.

After the teams played to a 2-2 draw through regulation and overtime, the match went to penalty kicks, where the Orange connected on all five of their attempts en route to the victory and a berth in the ACC Tournament championship match.

Andreas Ueland and Leo Afonso each scored a goal in regulation for Virginia. Afonso’s goal in the 66th minute gave the Cavaliers a 2-1 lead, but Syracuse responded with the equalizer from Lorenzo Boselli in the 84th minute to force overtime.

The Orange held a 21-15 advantage in shots and an 8-6 edge in corners. Virginia goalkeeper Holden Brown finished with eight saves.

Men’s hoops signs two

The Virginia men’s basketball program signed two student-athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Blake Buchanan (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho/Lake City), and Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, N.J./Hudson Catholic Regional) have signed NLIs and will join the Cavaliers for the 2023-24 season.

Buchanan is a 6-10, 215-pound skilled forward who averaged 13 points and eight rebounds during his junior season at Lake City High School. He earned First Team All-State and All-League honors, and was the North Idaho Player of the Year after leading Lake City to a 23-3 record. Buchanan is ranked No. 74 in the On3 rankings.

Gertrude is a 6-4, 180-pound athletic guard who averaged 14.3 points as a junior for Hudson Catholic Regional High School. He earned All-State second-team honors and is a three-time All-Country first-team honoree. Gertrude is ranked No. 70 in the On3 rankings.

Women’s golf adds Rolex All-Americans

Virginia women’s golf coach Ria Scott announced a two-player signing class of Rolex All-Americans to join the Cavalier program in the fall of 2023. The latest additions to the Virginia program are Kiera Bartholomew (Wake Forest, N.C.) and Jaclyn LaHa (Pleasanton, Calif.).

LaHa is a first-team 2022 Rolex Junior All-American. She is ranked the No. 4 player in the Class of 2023 and is 10th overall in the latest Rolex American Junior Golf Association rankings.

Bartholomew is a second team 2022 Rolex Junior All-American and a member of the 2022 Rolex Scholarship Honor Roll. She is ranked the No. 10 player in the Class of 2023 and No. 26 overall in the current Rolex AJGA Rankings.

Women’s soccer match moved

Due to forecasted inclement weather on Friday, Virginia’s NCAA first-round women’s soccer match against Fairleigh Dickinson has been moved to Saturday. Kick is set for 6 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium. The match was originally schedule to be played on Friday.

Men’s golf signees have Cavalier connections

Virginia men’s golf coach Bowen Sargent announced Wednesday the signing of a two-man recruiting class that includes Josh Duangmanee (Fairfax) and Sam O’Hara (Rye, N.Y.).

Duangmanee comes to UVa as one of the top-30 ranked junior players in the nation. He is ranked the No. 30 in the Class of 2023 by Golfweek and No. 32 by Junior Golf Scoreboard. He is the top-ranked junior player in Virginia for the Class of 2023. His older brother, George, is currently a junior on the Cavaliers’ roster.

O’Hara was named a 2022 Rolex Scholastic Junior All-American as a standout at the Brunswick School in Greenwich, Conn. O’Hara also has a connection to Virginia athletics. His mother, Dara (Brunelli), played lacrosse for the Cavaliers. His father, Timothy, also graduated from UVa.

Men’s squash sweeps Navy

The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team (1-0, 1-0 MASC) earned a 9-0 sweep in its season and conference opener against Navy (5-1, 0-1 MASC) at the McArthur Squash Center.

Junior Drew Barr picked up the first win for the Cavaliers with a dominating 3-0 (11-2, 11-0, 11-2) victory at the nine position. Freshman JP Tew made his collegiate debut at the No. 2 position, earning a 3-0 (11-9, 12-10, 11-4) win. Sophomore Evan Hajek, senior Tyler Mackesy and sophomore Charles Braff also recorded 3-0 wins in the first wave to put UVA up 4-0.

Junior Maxwell Velazquez began the second wave with a three-game win at the eight position. CJ Baldini and Teddy Durfee followed with sweeps and Cullen Little closed out the match with a 3-1 win at the top of the ladder.

Softball class has five Top 100 recruits

Virginia head coach Joanna Hardin announced the signing of six players, including five players ranked in the top 100 nationally, as part of the 2022 signing class on Wednesday. Virginia’s class is ranked as the No. 22 class overall by Extra Inning Softball.

The class consists of infielders Brie Biddle and Bella Cabral, catcher/third baseman Melissa Carr, pitcher Julia Cuozzo, first baseman Macee Eaton and outfielder Kamyria Woody-Giggetts. Three of the players are from Virginia (Carr, Cuozzo and Woody-Giggetts), while one is from North Carolina (Biddle), one is from Ohio (Eaton) and one is from Oklahoma (Cabral).

Volleyball inks two

Virginia volleyball head coach Shannon Wells announced the signings of Lauryn Bowie and Nala Cornegy to the Cavaliers’ incoming class of 2023 on Wednesday.

Bowie is a 6-2 outside/right side hitter from Westerville, Ohio, where she attends Westerville South High School. A native of Brooklyn, New York, Cornegy is a 6-3 middle blocker who attends Episcopal High School in Alexandria.