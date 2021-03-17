UVa roundup: Cavaliers' 800 freestyle relay team wins national championship

The Virginia women’s swimming & diving team won the national title in the 800-yard freestyle relay on Wednesday to kick off the 2021 NCAA Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

It is the first NCAA championship win in a relay in program history. The Cavaliers finished five seconds ahead of the field with a time of 6:52.56 to earn 40 points and the lead after the first event.

Kyla Valls led off the relay, followed by Paige Madden, Ella Nelson and Alex Walsh.

The 2021 NCAA Championship continues on Thursday with prelims for the 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard individual medley, 50-yard freestyle and one-meter diving beginning at 10 a.m.

Finals are set for 6 p.m. Both sessions will be streamed live on ESPN3.

No. 9 Virginia tops VCU

The No. 9 Virginia women’s lacrosse team opened its home stand with a 15-5 win over VCU (3-3) on Wednesday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.

UVa’s attackers accounted for seven goals, led by redshirt junior Ashlyn McGovern’s four goals. Senior Taylor Regan matched the team high with five points on three goals and two assists. Junior Lillie Kloak added three goals for her fourth hat trick of the season.