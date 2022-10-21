UVa roundup: Cavalier shut out Demon Deacons

For the 10th time this season the No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team held an opponent off the scoreboard.

Wake Forest became the latest foe to fail to score against the Cavaliers (11-2-3, 4-2-2 ACC), who got a goal from Maggie Cagle in a 1-0 victory over the Demon Deacons (9-5-2, 3-5-0 ACC) on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium.

“I’m really proud of the team. It was a good win,” Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. “We did some things well and it was good to get the clean sheet for sure.”

Cagle’s goal came early in the second half and broke a scoreless tie. The goal was set up when Jill Flammia played a ball ahead through the middle of the field out toward the right, where Haley Hopkins picked it up in stride at the corner of the box and raced toward the end line. She then played the ball back toward the spot for a one-touch redirect from Cagle, who put it into the upper right corner.

The goal was enough for the Virginia defense and goalkeeper Cayla White, who posted her seventh clean sheet of the season and is now 9-2-3 on the year. The victory snapped a three-match winless drought for UVa, which lost to Florida State on Oct. 6, then earned draws against Syracuse (Oct. 9) and Virginia Tech (Oct. 13).

“Wake Forest is a good team and we know from previous games that it was going to be very competitive,” Swanson said. “With the way we drew in the last two games, for us to come out and keep the clean sheet and get the win here against a good Wake team is a good thing.”

The Cavaliers return to action on Sunday when they host NC State. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium. The Hoos will honor seven seniors in ceremonies prior to the start of the match.

“We have to come out ready to go again on Sunday,” Swanson said.

No. 7 Hoos fall to No. 1 Tar Heels

The No. 7 Virginia field hockey team closed out regular-season conference play with a 3-1 loss at No. 1 North Carolina on Friday at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Senior striker Laura Janssen scored the Cavaliers’ goal, her team-leading ninth of the year.

The Tar Heels (13-0, 5-0 ACC) jumped ahead early, scoring on a penalty corner five minutes into the game. Erin Matson converted a penalty stroke six minutes later to put the Tar Heels ahead 2-0.

The Cavaliers (10-5, 3-3 ACC) cut the deficit in half 1:43 into the second quarter when Janssen deflected a shot from senior Cato Geusgens off a penalty corner into the net. Matson scored a goal with less than a minute remaining in the first, dribbling around defenders and finding the net to give the Tar Heels a 3-1 lead at the break.

“The game was action packed,” Virginia coach Michele Madison. “It was everything you’d expect in a top 10 matchup. In games like today, vulnerabilities are exposed, which is exactly what we need at this point in the season. There were some outstanding individual performances today, but we need outstanding team performances to become the best we can be.”

UVa closes out the home slate on Sunday by hosting Kent State at 12 p.m.

“I look forward to Sunday and a chance to touch our greatness again,” Madison said.

James leads UVa at GCGC

Virginia freshman Ben James shot 5-under 67 to lead the No. 7 Cavaliers during the opening round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Ga.

Thanks to his bogey-free round, James is in third place after the opening 18 holes of competition. Alabama’s Nick Dunlap and Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai lead the field at 7-under 65.

UVa completed the first day of play tied for eighth place at 4-under 284. Host Georgia Tech is tied with Clemson for the overall lead at 12-under 276.

Virginia’s other scores included a 1-under 71 from George Duangmanee, even par 72 from Pietro Bovari, a 74 from Chris Fosdick and a 79 from Deven Patel.

Duangmanee is in 25th place while Bovari is 34th, Fosdick is 50th and Patel is 69th.