UVa roundup: Bostain's goal propels Cavaliers past Cardinals

Maggie Bostain scored the game-winning goal with the assist from Morgan Schwab to lift the No. 8 Virginia women’s lacrosse team to a 13-12 win over No. 25 Louisville on Saturday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.
The goal capped a big day for Bostain, who led the Cavaliers (4-0, 2-0 ACC) with a career-high three goals and one assist. Taylor Regan also finished with four points, dishing out three assists and adding one goal, while Aubrey Williams had a career-high with two goals and one assist. Virginia had eight different players finish with a goal in the game and never trailed in a game that saw five ties.
“It was an important game to win," Virginia coach Julie Myers said. "The game came down to the wire and by the skin of our teeth we were lucky enough to hold on to this game. Louisville came in guns blazing. They made us make plays from the opening whistle until the end. They had a huge second half that really got things dicey for us. As a team, we took a deep breath and we got through the game together with lots of things to learn along the way, but most importantly coming up with a win.”
The Cavaliers led Louisville (2-2, 0-2 ACC) in shots (36-28) and ground balls (23-12). Louisville had the edge in draw controls (16-12), saves (10-7) and free position goals (5-2). Annie Dyson led Virginia with a career-best four caused turnovers and added four draw controls, while Meredith Chapman picked up a team-high four ground balls.
Virginia hosts George Mason on Wednesday, March 10 at 5 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.
Cavaliers top Rams on the road
The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team used goals from Claire Constant and Diana Ordoñez to earn a 2-1 victory over VCU on Saturday at Sports Backers Stadium.
The Cavaliers (10-3-1) struck first when Constant scored in the 12th minute of play off an assist from Lia Godfrey. The 1-0 lead would hold at the half as Virginia limited the Rams to four shots in the first period with keeper Laurel Ivory making one save.
The Cavaliers extended the lead in the 51st minute, when Ordoñez scored off a Lizzy Sieracki assist. VCU got on the board a minute later with a goal from Samantha Jerabek. The Virginia defense would keep the Rams in check down the stretch to pick up the 2-1 victory.
“VCU is a very good side," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "They work hard, pressure the ball and take their chances well. We knew we were going to have our hands full in this game. Given that, we are happy with the win and know there is a lot we can take from the game. I thought we had good moments in the game, but we have to play more consistent minutes throughout the match.”
Hoos open homestand with win
The No. 14 Virginia women’s tennis team opened its month-long homestand with a 6-1 victory against Louisville on Saturday on the indoor courts at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. The Cavaliers (7-2, 3-1 ACC) won the doubles point and took five of six singles courts.
"Today was a great day for our team," Virginia head coach Sara O'Leary said. "I was really pleased with the way our team came out in doubles. We've been working on doubles a lot this week and I felt they came out a little bit more confident and composed and organized. That really paid off for us in the doubles, especially against a Louisville team that is known for their doubles -- they've had a really good season doubles-wise. So that was a great start. I think we carried that momentum into singles. We had some girls that were able to get off quickly and did a good job and took care of business and other girls that had to battle.”
UVa drops doubleheader
The Virginia softball team scored first in both games, but Clemson and its potent offense rallied in the sixth inning both times as the Cavaliers dropped a doubleheader with the Tigers on Saturday at Palmer Park.
Virginia (6-8, 2-6 ACC) fell in game one 5-3, while game two went to the Tigers (12-2, 7-2 ACC) by a score of 4-2.
The scoring in game one came off the long ball, with Tori Gilbert and Katie Goldberg both hitting home runs for the Wahoos. Gilbert hit a two-run shot, while Goldberg hit a solo home run.