UVa roundup: Bostain's goal propels Cavaliers past Cardinals

"Today was a great day for our team," Virginia head coach Sara O'Leary said. "I was really pleased with the way our team came out in doubles. We've been working on doubles a lot this week and I felt they came out a little bit more confident and composed and organized. That really paid off for us in the doubles, especially against a Louisville team that is known for their doubles -- they've had a really good season doubles-wise. So that was a great start. I think we carried that momentum into singles. We had some girls that were able to get off quickly and did a good job and took care of business and other girls that had to battle.”