UVa roundup: Blue Devils hold off Cavaliers

DURHAM, N.C. — Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 13 points and No. 21 Duke survived a six-minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter to hold on for a win in a 57-48 battle with Virginia on Sunday.

The Blue Devils started fast, scoring the first six points of the game and taking a 14-5 lead after a quarter. They extended the lead to as many as 18 points in the second half, but after Onome Akinbode-James scored at the basket off an assist from Vanessa de Jesus with 7:11 to make it 50-35, Duke's offense fell silent.

Virginia went on a 10-point run to trail by just five points heading into the final minute. Day-Wilson, Duke's heralded freshman, knocked down a jumper from the free throw line with :54 left to break the drought and push the Blue Devils' lead back to seven, 52-45, and de Jesus hit 5 of 8 from the line to salt away the victory.

Day-Wilson finished with three assists and three steals and de Jesus hit 7 of 10 at the line to post 11 points with four assists and two steals.

Kaydan Lawson was the lone scorer to reach double digits, posting 10 points and three assists for the Cavaliers (3-13, 0-6 ACC). Eleah Parker grabbed 11 rebounds.

No. 7 UVa downs No. 20 Harvard

The No. 7 Virginia men’s tennis team picked up its first win of the season against a top-20 team with a 6-1 victory against No. 20 Harvard on Sunday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Cavaliers (3-0) won the doubles point and took the first four singles matches in straight sets to take a 5-0 lead. Sophomore Chris Rodesch battled for a three-set victory on court two to give UVa a 6-0 lead. Harvard (2-1) picked up its lone point by winning a three-hour battle on court three for the final 6-1 score.

Virginia hosts ITA Kickoff Weekend matches next weekend with Ball State, Georgia Tech and MTSU vying for a spot at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle.

Georgia Tech and MTSU will play at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Virginia will face Ball State at noon. The winners will meet at 1 p.m. on Sunday with the consolation match scheduled for 10 a.m. that morning.

No. 8 Virginia sweeps Colby

The No. 8 Virginia men’s squash team found its way back into the win column with a decisive victory over Colby to close out a pair of weekend matches in Philadelphia on Sunday.

For the first time this season, all nine Cavaliers (6-5) won their matches in three games. Teddy Durfee set things in motion for the Hoos as he breezed through his match with Colby’s Shearer Xi. Durfee conceded just three points in the win (11-1, 11-2, 11-0).

From top to bottom the Cavaliers made quick work of Colby (2-6). The longest match of the day featured Virginia’s Cj Baldini who defeated Colby’s Rintaro Yamamoto (11-4, 11-4, 11-6) in just 32 minutes.

No. 6 Cavaliers earn road win

The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team earned an 8-1 victory over Colby on Sunday in Philadelphia, as the Cavaliers split a pair of weekend matches on the road.

Virginia (7-3) commanded the match early, winning the first seven games in a row. Sydney Maxwell kicked things off with three consecutive 11-3 victories to secure the first point for the cavaliers. Caroline Pellegrino turned in the largest margin of victory as she conceded just four points in a three-game sweep (11-1, 11-3, 11-0) of Colby’s Stephanie Keane.

Maria Moya was defeated in a tight final match for the Hoos as she fell 4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 8-11 to Andrea Lee.